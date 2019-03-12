Tasty gummies have no added sugar

The pick: SmartSweets gummies

Why they rate: These tasty, guilt-free gummies were created by a 23-year-old Canadian, Tara Bosch, while she was in college at the University of British Columbia. Her goal was to “kick sugar, keep candy.” The gummies are gluten-free, with no added sugar, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners, and have just 3 grams of sugar and 90 calories per serving.

The four SmartSweets varieties are fruity gummy bears, sour gummy bears, berry-flavored fish, and “sour-blast buddies.”

Info: The gummies are $3.29 for a 1.8-ounce pouch or 12 pouches for $39.48. Find them locally at GNC stores and Whole Foods markets, or online at smartsweets.com and amazon.com.