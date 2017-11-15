Tastings, pairings and more at Lehigh Valley Wine Trail's Nouveau Weekend

From food and wine pairings and live music to special tastings, there are plenty of ways to mark Lehigh Valley Wine Trail’s final event of the season, Nouveau Weekend.

Rooted in French tradition, Nouveau Weekend celebrates the first of the new vintage, bottled young with little barrel again. Wineries will have events 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Nouveau Weekend is free but wineries set their own fees for tastings and events.

Here’s a taste of what the wineries have planned:

* Clover Hill, Breinigsville: Sample two limited release wines: Tawny Port and Ice Franc, paired with specialty cheese.

* Franklin Hill, Bangor: Try the 2017 Seyval Blanc, paired with white cheddar artichoke fondue and soft pretzel bites from Social Still. Tastings will be in the wine cellar where local vendors will sell goods.

* Pinnacle Ridge, Kutztown: The winery is partnering with Stony Run Inn for a celebration of German cuisine including sausage and sauerkraut fritters and a gourmet potato waffle.They will be paired with a choice of 2016 Dry Riesling or 2016 Riesling.

* Vynecrest, Breinigsville: The winery is teaming up with Domenico Buonsante and the CIBO food truck (Italian specialities) to spotlight Vynecrest’s 2017 Nouveau Beaujolais.

Info: lehighvalleywinetrail.com.

- Jennifer Sheehan