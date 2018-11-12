Tasting Is Believing This Holiday Season at Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Jack Frost Un-Coffee Chiller & “Latte” and Sleigh Ride Cookie Chiller & Mocha Available Now!

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees, an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts for nearly 40 years, has announced its winter lineup of seasonal products and flavored beans. Available for a limited time in three sizes, Gloria Jean’s new Jack Frost Un-Coffee Chiller & “Latte” and Sleigh Ride Cookie Chiller & Mocha will be offered at all locations nationwide. Because last year’s whole bean selection was so popular amongst guests, Gloria Jean’s is bringing back every flavor offered, including the brand’s premium Jamaican Blue Mountain and Hawaiian Kona varieties.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year and we wanted to get the entire family into the holiday spirit by offering flavors they love that are reminiscent of the season,” said Sam Ferreira, president of Retail Food Group – USA. “Our new menu items have arrived just in time for winter with festive options for both non-coffee drinkers and caffeine-lovers! We invite all Gloria Jean’s fans to stop by while shopping this holiday season, on their way to work or just because, to enjoy these delicious new creations they can’t find anywhere else.”

Available for a limited time, Gloria Jean’s Coffee’s winter seasonal menu items include:

Holiday Beverages: Jack Frost “Latte” – Made with silky-textured steamed milk, Santa’s Cookies & Milk powder, almond syrup and ground cinnamon, all topped with whipped cream and blue sanding sugar. Sleigh Ride Cookie Mocha – Specially made using silky-textured steamed milk, perfectly extracted espresso, GJC chocolate mint syrup and GJC white hot chocolate powder, then topped with whipped cream, crushed Starbrite® Peppermints and Oreo® cookie crumbles. Jack Frost Un-Coffee Chiller – A caffeine-free treat featuring an icy blend of GJC’s Santa’s Cookies & Milk powder, ice-cold milk, almond syrup and ground cinnamon, topped with whipped cream and blue sanding sugar. Note: Guests can enjoy this beverage “Voltage Style” with a shot of espresso, for an additional charge. Sleigh Ride Cookie Chiller – An icy blend of the brand’s signature cappuccino base, GJC white chocolate powder, Starbrite® Peppermints and Oreo® cookie crumbles, all topped with whipped cream, Starbrite® Peppermints and Oreo® cookie crumbles.

Whole Beans: All seasonal whole beans are available in 12 oz. bags for purchase in-store and online. EggNog – A nostalgic blend of whole beans featuring flavors of sweet cream, nutmeg and warm holiday spices, with a hint of vanilla. Winter Wonderland – Gloria Jean’s signature winter flavored whole bean reminiscent of sugar cookies and caramel, lightly spiced with cinnamon. Christmas Morning – Enjoy the sentiments of the season with this full-roasted blend, infused with surprisingly sweet undertones and an enticing, smooth finish. Holiday Cheer – For an instant warm and cozy feeling, try this indulgent medium-blend featuring the flavors of buttered rum with a hint of cinnamon. Also available in decaf. Mocha Merrimint – Liven up your holiday season with the perfect balance of cool mint and rich dark chocolate. Also available in decaf. Cinnamon Hazelnut – A delightful combination featuring a delicious blend of cinnamon and hazelnut. Jamaican Blue Mountain – Velvety smooth and well balanced, with a silky mouthfeel and subtle notes of nutty spice. A true rarity in specialized coffee. Hawaiian Kona – Gloria Jean’s Hawaiian Kona are 100% Kona beans, no blends, and feature notes of chocolate and caramel.

Gloria Jean’s sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roaster. Ferreira continued, “we’re known for providing guests with products they can enjoy anytime of the year, anywhere, so wherever the holiday season takes them this year, we hope they bring Gloria Jean’s Coffees along for the ride!”

Available through January 6, the Jack Frost Un-Coffee Chiller & “Latte” and Sleigh Ride Cookie Chiller & Mocha, along with this season’s flavorful whole bean offerings, will be featured on Gloria Jean’s menu at all nearly 60 locations in the U.S. alongside an assortment of chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods and pastries, whole beans, and retail merchandise. For the full menu, locations and the complete list of whole beans available for purchase, please visit www.gloriajeans.com.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Gloria Jean’s Coffees is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

