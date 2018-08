Vegan Restaurant Week kicked off this week in Baltimore, with more than a dozen local restaurants participating.

Two Baltimore Sun reporters — one meat eater, one semi-vegetarian — set out to sample some of the dishes, including a nationally recognized crab cake in Mount Vernon; a Korean barbecue cauliflower dish in Remington and a smattering of items in Hampden.

Watch the video to see what we thought.

john-john.williams@baltsun.com

twitter.com/popcouturejjw4