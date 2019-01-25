Taste Test: Our favorite Korean shortribs in all of Hampton Roads can be found in Newport News

Korea is one of the world's greatest homes to grilled meat, a world of char-kissed pork belly and chicken and sirloin bulgogi.

But if those thin-cut slices of marinated bulgogi steak are the popular favorite - topping bibimbap rice bowls and piled high in burgers - galbi (or kalbi) short ribs are the distinctive star of Korean barbecue in the United States. After all, what self-respecting meat lover doesn't like ribs?

Often marinated for days before being thrown on the grill, galbi short ribs are a world of flavor: savory soy, pungent ginger and garlic, a hint of sugary sweetness and beautifully tender and fatty meat.

Traditionally in Korea, the galbi beef is cut along the bone like a Texas beef rib. But Korean restaurants here tend to make them L.A.-style - cut in thin strips across the bone in the manner pioneered by Korean chefs in Los Angeles who couldn't find the right cut of rib in the U.S. But lately, you're just as likely to find those thin-sliced L.A. style short ribs in South Korea as in the U.S.

To find our favorites in Hampton Roads, we asked readers for their picks, then took a team of dedicated rib-lovers to visit three Korean restaurants in three cities, from a decades-old haunt in Newport News to a cozy bamboo-toned hole in the wall in Virginia Beach with a karaoke lounge.

Because those banchan appetizers that accompany every Korean restaurant meal are a key part of the experience, the kimchi and bean sprout sides were also assessed as part of the experience.

Here are our favorite Korean short ribs in Hampton Roads.

Winner: Mona Korean

9921 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, 757-597-0097

What we got: Four orders of short ribs, six banchan, $17

It should perhaps be no surprise our favorite Korean short ribs were on the Peninsula: After all, that's where most of the local Korean community lives.

From the outside, Mona looks a little like an old barn accidentally backed into a house. The parking lot lines are just as improvised. But within, the restaurant is a cozy if sparse mom-and-pop restaurant decorated with fish tanks, a solitary flat-screen TV and decorative grapes hanging from a trellis on the ceiling.

The short ribs were better than any others we tried by at least an order of magnitude. From the first bite, our taste testers declared Mona's some of their favorite galbi: beefy, lightly charred but still medium-cooked within, savory with soy and not overpowered by sugary sweetness.

The two slabs of LA-style rib were deep, beefy and generously meaty with no hint of gristle or overcooked chew. And yet somehow, the ribs at Mona were the cheapest on offer at $17.

The banchan was more stinting than at other spots, and got fewer high marks from some tasters. In particular, the spicy kimchi cabbage tasted a little young and underfermented, and at least one taster found the potatoes a little bland. But tasters inhaled those ribs, and found it difficult to save room for the next spot. It was our runaway favorite.

One taster, Traci, brought her mother, Angela, along for the ride. Angela remembers making the long trip from Virginia Beach to Mona's with her own Korean mother when she was a kid.

"It's like Mona's has always been here," she said.

Score: 96

Tasters'notes: "The quality of the meat for the money is amazing." "Nice char. Not saucy but juicy. Perfectly cooked." "This is what galbi should taste like."

___

Second place: Norfolk Garden

525 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk, 757-459-4646

What we got: Supreme galbi, $41.95; L.A. galbi, $31.95, galbi bibimbap, $15.95, nine banchan

Old-school Norfolk Garden was the most-nominated Korean restaurant out of any in Hampton Roads. Though its exterior near Military Circle is a bit worn, the interior is palatially spacious if a bit under-attended, with a massive dining area, an indoor garden area and screens with Korean art.

Norfolk Garden loads up the banchan. Each table of two people got a whopping nine plates of little appetizers, including three kinds of kimchi, from cabbage to cucumber to radish. Some thought a few of the appetizers tasted less fresh than others, but no one faulted the generosity.

On a many-page menu that's equally generous, Norfolk Garden is also the only spot among the three to offer traditional sparerib-style galbi - called "supreme" here - served on thick beef bones cut in 1-inch sections. We also picked up some L.A.-style short ribs cut across the bone, and a rice bibimbap dish with galbi on top.

Where Mona highlighted the beef, Norfolk loves big saucy and sweet and salty flavors: lots of sugar, lots of garlic, and piled-high plates of beef. Most tasters didn't think the ribs came through too much in the bibimbap, and the rice on the bibimbap missed the dish's characteristic crispness.

Tasters thought the supreme ribs were beautifully tender, but tough and tendinous when you got closer to the bone - which made the $10 premium on the plate tough to justify. The meat on the L.A.-style was also a bit chewy, according to one taster. And even with the bigger portions, prices were higher here than anywhere else.

Score: 75

Tasters'notes: "Very satisfying. The sweet and salty balance is appealing." "Kimchi is less fresh." "The meat was riddled with flavor." "It could be a little cheaper."

___

Third place: Asahi

1628 Independence Blvd., Suite 1528, Virginia Beach, 757-318-4111.

What we got: Spicy galbi short ribs, $20.99; non-spicy galbi short ribs, $20.99

Oh, man - the kimchi at Asahi is good. Those words ping-ponged back and forth across the table the second anybody got a bite of that perfect spicy, fermented cabbage gooped into red chili sauce dotted with flecks of ginger and scallion.

The same went for the mood at the restaurant - tight-quartered, cozy and friendly with a lot of privacy for each table - and the rest of the banchan appetizers, in particular the fermented daikon radish. As far as comfort and accoutrements go, Asahi was the favorite.

But this is short rib tasting, and while Asahi's short ribs were still deemed good - we had no leftovers - the basic (non-spicy) ribs lacked juice. They were deemed a little drier and less flavorful, while the spicy ribs came on a little sweet.

This edged Asahi just under Norfolk Garden overall among short ribs, though most tasters said they'd happily come back to order around the menu, especially if it meant another crack at that heavenly kimchi. We ordered two rounds of the stuff. And, frankly, as long as nobody was around to smell my breath afterward, I'd eat a jar-full.

Score: 72

Tasters'notes: "The flavor was light. The spicy was better than the standard." "The banchan here was by far the best. The kimchi was the best of the day." "Tender. Nice taste, and easy to pick up and eat."

___

Our tasters

Melody Jeffrey, 59, Virginia Beach

Occupation: Community garden organizer

On Korean food: "When my Korean high school friend moved in next door, her mom made sure to give me lots of Korean food so I would grow to love it. You see, I was adopted from South Korea when I was only 6 months old. My Korean neighbor felt I was missing out on my Korean heritage."

___

Mathew Davis, 28, Virginia Beach

Occupation: Export logistics specialist

On shortribs: "Growing up part Korean, I looked forward to anytime my father would make Korean food. The meal I looked forward to the most was kalbi, kimchi, and rice. I thought then my dad was the best chef (still think that), until I had authentic kalbi from my grandma (may she rest in peace)."

___

Traci Fulcher, 22, Virginia Beach

Occupation: Communications major, Virginia Wesleyan

On Korean food: "My grandmother and aunt had emigrated from Korea and once they got to the U.S., my grandmother made sure that her children grew up to be as American as possible... I've never met my grandmother, but I've always felt the most connected to her through food. I don't know much about her, but I know that she loved to cook-for everyone. I always want the people closest to me to have this experience. To have the experience of Korean food isn't just a meal; to know my food is to know me."

