Taste Test: Our favorite Hawaiian tuna poke in Hampton Roads is served in a former chain fried-chicken spot

If you’re looking for deeply traditional, Hawaiian-style poke in Hampton Roads, you can probably forget it. But you can still eat boatloads of poke.

From its beginnings as a humble island fisherman’s plate of raw fish and rock salt sprinkled with seaweed and ground nuts, poke has undergone more evolutions than a Pokemon character. This has only accelerated since the dish attained explosive popularity on the mainland a few years back.

In 2015, Zeke’s Beans and Bowls was one of the first in the Beach to specialize in poke. Now, more than 40 spots in surf-happy Hampton Roads serve the raw-fish dish in dizzying varieties that might be unrecognizable to many Hawaiians: rice bowls with soybeans and corn, poke wraps, poke tacos, poke pineapple bowls, and fishy variations on a salad bar.

In our taste test to find the best in Hampton Roads, we threw up our hands when it came to O.G. poke. This is a new-school poke town, addicted to complicated rice bowls and shoyu-doused ahi.

But when fielding reader nominations, we did draw a line at buffet-style poke bars that don’t cure or marinate in advance, instead saucing their fish after the fact – if for no other reason than that build-your-own bars are difficult to compare. (Among these spots, readers nominated most often 757 Poke in Virginia Beach's Pembroke Mall and Pokey in downtown Norfolk.)

On our quest, we brought one native son of Hawaii who taught high school in Virginia Beach for three decades, and two Virginia-born poke enthusiasts who’ve taken poke-fueled vacations to the islands.

Our tasters’ favorite poke was far from traditional. It was, in fact, the most out-there of the bunch. But good fish is good fish, and so is good cooking. Here are our favorite poke spots in Hampton Roads.

Winner: Aloha Snacks

501 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, 757-428-7653, www.alohasnacksvb.com.

Tried: Soy-cured tuna poke ($16) and farmer’s bowl ($15)

In part, this taste test was a personal quest: I had hoped readers could point our tasters to a more traditional poke spot that I would like as much as Aloha Snacks, whose plates I reviewed very positively in August.

Well, nope! Our tasters unanimously picked Aloha’s chef-forward, fresh-fished, colorful and high-octane poke plates as their favorites.

Aloha serves two very different variations on poke. The most traditional bowl still contains a world of ingredients alongside its soy-cured ahi tuna cubes and rice: the crunch of wasabi peas, strands of seaweed salad, small pineapple chunks, avocado wedges and edamame beans, not to mention spicy “dragon sauce.”

The farmer’s poke, meanwhile, places mango and thin-sliced cuke and a somewhat sweet-cured salmon atop heavenly fried green tomato – with coconut aioli for dipping.

None of the tasters had been there – though one recalled stopping by when it was a location of a fried chicken spot, Golden Skillet, whose stickers still adorn the bathroom door. But reactions to the plates were mostly ecstatic. One taster flat-out proclaimed Aloha his favorite poke of all time, anywhere, among many bowls – while another gave their plates a perfect score.

Jim Yano, a native of Hawaii, didn’t go quite that far. But he did enjoy the dish, praising the freshness of the tuna and the “unexpected but pretty decent” seasoning. He wasn’t, however, a huge fan of the nontraditional pineapple and wasabi-pea additions in the basic bowl.

“Forget what you know about Hawaiian poke,” he wrote, “and just taste this as a brand-new dish.”

Overall score: 90

Tasters’ notes: “Very fresh, perfect texture, with just the right amount of seasoning.” “It was just perfect. The mix of ingredients really come together – a nice mix of textures and flavors.” “The rice may be a little too hard – the Japanese would object to that amount of tooth.”

2nd Place: Auntie’s Tiki

4312 Holland Road, Suite 107, Virginia Beach, 757-500-4189, https://aunties-tiki-bar-and-grill.business.site.

Tried: Pineapple boat ($13)

The poke at Auntie’s Tiki might be even goofier than at Aloha. Sure, the fish is served simply, mixed with seaweed and sesame seeds and cured with soy. But that simple poke is placed on a bed of pineapple chunks, themselves floating in a hollowed-out and halved “pineapple boat.”

Some loved that pineapple presentation. Some found it needless – though not too distracting.

But just like the basketball in "Hoosiers" and the state of the union in every speech, the fundamentals in this poke are strong: fresh-tasting fish, good flavor and a pleasing marinade.

Tasters nonetheless found the fish a little less firm than they’d like. And the almost austere simplicity of the poke itself worked both for and against the plate.

Diners disagreed on their reasons, but all wanted a little … something more. One found the fish sufficiently salted, but wanted a bit of spice to amp it up. One thought it needed more salt. Another found the poke perfectly seasoned, but the rice on the side a bit bland.

Score: 74

Tasters’ notes: “Best presentation – served in a pineapple with rice on the side. Looks awesome.” “The fish tastes fresh, but texture-wise it tends to run toward the mushy side.”

3rd Place: Zeke’s Beans and Bowls

616 Norfolk Ave., Virginia Beach, 757-963-5155, facebook.com/ZekesVB; 800 Granby St, Norfolk, 757-963-5220, facebook.com/zekesnfk.

Tried: Small O.G. poke bowl with rice ($11), poke nachos ($10)

Zeke’s is the O.G. poke spot in Virginia Beach, and we got the O.G. bowl – the original at the original. Zeke's was also the most popular among readers, collecting the most votes out of any place that didn’t campaign on social media.

The bare-bones, fast-casual Shadowlawn spot, with a second location in Norfolk’s arts district, serves a fairly simple poke bowl by modern standards: fresh ahi tuna drizzled with soy sauce and sesame oil, dressed up with green onions and cucumber. But as the menu says, it’s marinated to order – which means that soy might not have much time to soak in.

One taster praised the simplicity and balance, ranking it behind Aloha as her second favorite; the other two, however, wished for more flavor in the fish.

The spicy-mayo-drizzled poke nachos, ordered as a side, offered a bit more punch. But the thick, granular tortilla chips didn’t jibe with the fish as well as wontons or a less aggressive tortilla chip might have.

Score: 67

Tasters’ notes: “Not overly salty, just a very slight marinade that brings out the fish’s flavor.” “A little bland. Needs some oomph. Sesame seeds were properly toasted, but the dish was lacking in salt.” “Needs seasoning.”

Our tasters

Chelsea Ballard, 32, Virginia Beach

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom ("I prefer 'family CEO'")

On poke: "My experience includes multiple trips to Hawaii and a sincere love of poke. I crave it! I’m a pescatarian so this is like a 'nice steak dinner' in my world."

Jim Yano, 65, Virginia Beach

Occupation: Artist, retired schoolteacher

On poke: "My connection to poke goes back to small kid time, as they say in the Islands. I tend to be a hardcore fanatic for authenticity – very fresh fish, limu [algae], Hawaiian salt, and a little sesame oil for mouthfeel. Chili pepper, chopped green onions, and sesame seeds are fine if you want to get fancy. But don't you dare serve it with pineapple because you think it will make it seem more Hawaiian."

Eric Westhoff, 48, Virginia Beach

Occupation: Contracts administrator

On poke: "I honestly feel that my wife’s is the best in Hampton Roads. She marinates Tuna in traditional sweet soy and a few other ingredients, makes homemade Asian cucumber salad, purchases seaweed salad from a local Asian market, then cooks steamed brown rice."