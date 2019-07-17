Taste the Summer Breeze at Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip

Popular bakery café debuts Strawberry Granola Sundae June 18 – Sept. 16

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) To celebrate the arrival of summer, Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has created a delicious sundae with a taste allusive to the change in seasons, and best of all – it’s under 500 calories!

The premier dessert destination’s Strawberry Granola Sundae is the perfect ode to summer. This light, refreshing dessert starts with scoops of sorbet or vanilla ice cream, topped with Nesquik® Strawberry Syrup, fresh strawberries and granola. It’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth without feeling like an indulgence.

The Strawberry Granola Sundae is only available through Sept. 16, so take advantage of this seasonal sweet treat at the nearest Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip location before it melts off the menu.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip and to find the nearest location, visit NestleCafe.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 120 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500” and is the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Line of Cookies, achieved on May 15, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

