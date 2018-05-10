Taste the Patriots' Defeat With New Commemorative Eagles' Wines

Let’s raise a glass (or two) to the Eagles.

To do that, you might want to get yourself a bottle of Championship Red and Championship Bubbly, both limited edition wines licensed by the Eagles and created by Mano’s Wine Custom Wine Designs of Kansas City, Mo.

Each bottle of wine is deep etched and hand-painted by local artisans.

And the wine tastes like a Super Bowl win.

But seriously:

* Championship Red is a blend of Central Coast Cabernet Sauvignon and Monterey Merlot handcrafted reserve that has been aged for 15 months in oak barrels. A bottle will run you $49.95.

* “Championship Bubbly” is a sparkling brut, with hints of green apple, peach, lemon, and floral aromas. $24.95.

Both wines can be purchased online at ManosWine.com.

