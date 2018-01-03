  1. Home
Taste of Middlesex County Returns Jan. 15 to 21

From www.courant.com by Leeanne Griffin
The third annual Taste of Middlesex County promotion runs Jan. 15 through Jan. 21, with fixed-price three-course meals at a variety of eateries. Menus will be priced at $20.18 and $30.18.

Participants currently include Angelico's Lake House, East Hampton; Baci Grill, Cromwell; Eli Cannon's Tap Room, Middletown; Esca Restaurant & Wine Bar, Middletown; Fire at the Ridge Restaurant & Lodge, Middlefield; First and Last Tavern, Middletown; Gelston House, East Haddam; Griswold Inn, Essex; Grown, Middletown; Herd Restaurant, Middletown; Lan Chi's, Middletown; On The Rocks at Fox Hopyard, East Haddam; Red House, Deep River; Sheffield's Restaurant & Lounge at Radisson Hotel, Cromwell; Taino Smokehouse, Middletown; Tavern at the Armory Restaurant at the Inn at Middletown, Middletown; Tea Roses Tea Room, Cromwell; Tuscany Grill, Middletown and WAVES, East Hampton.

Price does not include beverage, tax or gratuity. Information and menus: middlesexchamber.com.

