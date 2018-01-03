Taste of Middlesex County Returns Jan. 15 to 21

The third annual Taste of Middlesex County promotion runs Jan. 15 through Jan. 21, with fixed-price three-course meals at a variety of eateries. Menus will be priced at $20.18 and $30.18.

Participants currently include Angelico's Lake House, East Hampton; Baci Grill, Cromwell; Eli Cannon's Tap Room, Middletown; Esca Restaurant & Wine Bar, Middletown; Fire at the Ridge Restaurant & Lodge, Middlefield; First and Last Tavern, Middletown; Gelston House, East Haddam; Griswold Inn, Essex; Grown, Middletown; Herd Restaurant, Middletown; Lan Chi's, Middletown; On The Rocks at Fox Hopyard, East Haddam; Red House, Deep River; Sheffield's Restaurant & Lounge at Radisson Hotel, Cromwell; Taino Smokehouse, Middletown; Tavern at the Armory Restaurant at the Inn at Middletown, Middletown; Tea Roses Tea Room, Cromwell; Tuscany Grill, Middletown and WAVES, East Hampton.

Price does not include beverage, tax or gratuity. Information and menus: middlesexchamber.com.