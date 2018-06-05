Taste of Kutzown festival to feature over 60 food and beverage vendors

Stroll shaded pathways while savoring local beer, wine and food at the ninth annual Taste of Kutztown festival, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Kutztown Community Park.

Presented by Kutztown Rotary Club, the event features more than 40 regional food providers, including Greenwich Township's Spectators Bar & Grille, South Whitehall Township's BabaNonna, Egyptian food truck The Taza Truck and Leiby's Premium Ice Cream, made near Tamaqua.

More than 20 regional breweries and wineries, including Allentown's Sleepy Cat Urban Winery, Kutztown's Golden Avalanche Brewing Co., New Tripoli's Blue Mountain Vineyards and Maxatawny Township's Saucony Creek Brewing Co., will offer samples.

The rain-or-shine event, Kutztown Rotary's biggest fundraiser, also includes a sale of regional crafts and artisan wares and musicians performing in the park's bandshell.

Tickets are required for beer, wine, mead and cider tasting: $25, advance; $35, day of event. The park is at 440 E. Main St. Info: tasteofkutztown.com.

