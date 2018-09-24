Taste of Havana brings Cuban food and drinks to Logan Square, plus other restaurant news

Orlando Miranda remembers El Rinconcito Cubano before it closed last October. He was devastated. It wasn’t just a restaurant, but a center of the tight-knit Cuban community in Chicago, which is exactly why Miranda and an investor opened Taste of Havana in August to fill that void.

“We were left with no place to hang out, so (we) wanted to continue with that tradition,” Miranda said.

The restaurant is leaning into traditional Cuban food — you won’t find any fusion or pan-Latin American fare here. Hearty and heavy-handed on the spice, but not spicy, Miranda says. There’s an emphasis on meat like steak, chicken, fish and seafood, and marinades in garlic, olive oil, cumin, oregano, lemon and lime.

Other dishes include croquetas, empanadas and potatoes stuffed with ground beef. Miranda said to watch out for the Cuban fried rice, served with plantains, and the ajiaco cubano, a stew of beef, corn, green bananas and potatoes.

Don’t miss the mojitos, from your standard mint mojito to mango and passion fruit-flavored ones. But if you’re not in the mood, a full bar will mix up margaritas, daiquiris and other drinks.

“We wanted to bring our food to the American community,” Miranda said. “We wanted to show Cuban food. I think (people will) enjoy a nice taste of Havana.”

2529 N. Milwaukee Ave., 312-273-1774, tasteofhavana.net

OTHER OPENINGS:

PILSEN: A former chef at Little Goat Diner and Dusek’s has struck out on his own, reports Block Club. Chef Mer Mansuria has opened Casa Indigo in the former Pizzeria Milan, serving up Mexico City street food, like tortas, fish tacos and more. 1314 W. 18th Street., pilsenkitchen.com/casa-indigo-menu/

WEST LOOP — Brown Bag Seafood Co. is opening its fifth location, bringing salmon, shrimp, chicken, fish tacos, lobster rolls and clam chowder to lunch and dinner crowds. 150 N. Riverside Plaza, brownbagseafood.com

VARIOUS — You can now get Impossible Sliders at all White Castle locations, so swap out a greasy meat disk for a flavorful plant-based option.

VARIOUS — Naf Naf Grill is now delivering, so you can get shawarma and falafel straight to your door. The Middle Eastern chain is also opening Invicto, a fast-casual Mexican street food chain, in Naperville, Vernon Hills and the Loop, according to Eater.

SCHAUMBURG — Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is opening it 10th location at the Woodfield Mall, so you can get coffee and doughnuts to kick off your shopping trips. 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, stansdonuts.com

CLOSINGS:

GOLD COAST: Eater reports that Gold Coast’s Hash House A Go Go has closed. “Its Facebook page is now listed as “permanently closed,” the location has been removed from its website, a Yelper also notes its shuttered for good, and its phone line is continuously unavailable,” among other things.

LOOP and WEST LOOP: Washington, D.C.-based sandwich chain Taylor Gourmet has shuttered after less than nine months in Chicago, reports Eater. “Taylor Gourmet is closing all of its D.C.-area locations on Sunday as well, according to theWashingtonian. A major private equity firm reportedly pulled its investment in the company and bankruptcy filing will happen soon, the paper reports.”

