Taste the Flavors of Fall with Whiskey Cake’s New Farm-Fresh Seasonal Menu

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is embracing the fresh ingredients that harvest brings with the debut of its new Fall Menu.

Guests can now enjoy these innovative new dishes featuring seasonal ingredients on Whiskey Cake’s farm-to-fork menu:

Mesquite-Smoked Salmon Dip – Cream cheese, capers, egg yolk and peppadews, served with house kettle chips.

Steak and Quinoa Bowl – Sweet potatoes, grilled zucchini, seared tomatoes, smoked broccolini and sorghum grains, tossed in piri piri dressing.

Browned Butter-Cauliflower Soup – Roasted cauliflower, bacon and chives.

No Meat Sloppy Joe – Beyond Beef, gochujang sauce, veggie slaw, ginger dressing and cilantro on a milk bun.

Rotisserie Farm Bird – Spit-roasted half chicken, Brussels sprouts, celery root mash and mustard vinaigrette.

Whiskey Braised Short Rib – Served with roasted mushroom pappardelle and creamy pan jus.

Garlic Ribeye – Served with spicy potato and broccolini casserole and bacon bread crumbs.

Duck Breast – Served with roasted cauliflower, sweet potatoes, carrot-rutabaga mash and smoked chili butter.

To complement its farm-fresh dishes, Whiskey Cake uses fresh-squeezed juices and unique infusions and spirits to craft these creative cocktails:

Paper Plane – Evan Williams 1783 bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino and lemon.

– Evan Williams 1783 bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino and lemon. New York Sour – Wild Turkey Rye 101, lemon, simple syrup, egg white and fine ruby port float.

– Wild Turkey Rye 101, lemon, simple syrup, egg white and fine ruby port float. Smoked Old Fashioned – Eagle-rare bourbon, smoked with rotating wood chips.

– Eagle-rare bourbon, smoked with rotating wood chips. That’s My Jam! – El Jimador reposado, lime, agave and house-made jam.

– El Jimador reposado, lime, agave and house-made jam. Banana Hammock – Banana-infused Evan Williams, Giffard Banana liqueur, Velvet Falernum, lime and egg white.

“At Whiskey Cake, we infuse quality ingredients specific to the season to prepare our dynamic farm-to-fork menu. Through our relationships with local ranchers, farmers and artisans, our team crafted unique, revved up American dishes featuring ingredients from this year’s harvest, as well as handcrafted, garden-to-glass cocktails for our guests to savor throughout fall.”

Whiskey Cake sources flavors, seasonal ingredients and ideas straight from local farms, creating innovative dishes and cocktails expertly crafted in its scratch kitchen and bar. Its chefs transform simple, seasonal ingredients into classic American dishes with local flavor using slow cooking methods on its live wood grill, smoker and spit. In addition to offering farm-to-fork dishes, Whiskey Cake’s experienced bartenders hand-make whiskey cocktails and bold elixirs from premium liquors and fresh ingredients picked straight from their on-site garden. Whiskey Cake also offers over 300 different whiskeys and a wide selection of micro-brewed beers, whiskey flights and curated wines.

About Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

Founded in 2010 by Front Burner Restaurants, LLC, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is a quirky neighborhood restaurant best known for its locally sourced, farm-fresh food and garden-to-glass cocktails. From its commitment to local ingredients and sustainable practices to its innovative food and drinks, Whiskey Cake is constantly exploring and challenging the status quo. Whiskey Cake currently has restaurants in Tampa, Oklahoma City and Friendswood, Katy, Oak Ridge North, Stafford, Las Colinas, Plano, and San Antonio, Texas. To learn more about Whiskey Cake, visit whiskeycake.com .

