Taste for Fall Fulfilled: Dunkin’s Pumpkin Menu Arrives August 21

Dunkin’s full fall lineup features new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, returning favorite Pumpkin Flavored Coffees and new Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats

Eight Dunkin’ restaurants across the U.S. will rebrand to Pumpkin’, serving free Pumpkin Flavored Coffees on August 14

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) The calendar and climate still say summer, but for pumpkin lovers across the country, the excitement and demand for the favorite flavor of fall is already here. Dunkin’ is fulfilling fans’ fall wishes by stepping up with a seasonal celebration unlike any other, bringing back classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, introducing an exciting new pumpkin espresso beverage and even rebranding eight Dunkin’ shops across the U.S. as Pumpkin’ to serve lucky guests a first taste for free.

Dunkin’s long-awaited fall lineup will arrive at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by August 21, led by the delicious new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte. For guests eager for an even earlier chance to get pumped for pumpkin, eight Dunkin’ restaurants will make the start of pumpkin season clear to all by changing the store’s signage from Dunkin’ to Pumpkin’ and serving free Pumpkin Flavored Coffees and pumpkin-scented MUNCHKINS® lip balm on August 14.

Dunkin’s autumn array available August 21:

Consumers’ passion for pumpkin is rising, with annual sales of pumpkin flavored products up 15.5% in 2018 and setting an all-time high for the past five years, according to Nielsen. To help satisfy seasonal cravings, Dunkin’ is offering one of the largest varieties of pumpkin choices of any national restaurant chain, with a fantastic fall-inspired array available for a limited time, including:

NEW Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte: Dunkin’ continues to take lattes to the next level with signature espresso drinks dressed up with exciting flavors and toppings. The new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, available hot or iced, features pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping for a tasty new seasonal sip.

NEW Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats: The taste of apple cider sweetens the season with Dunkin’s Apple Cider Donut, featuring an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar. Perfect for sharing with friends this fall, guests can also enjoy Apple Cider MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats.

Pumpkin K-Cup® Pods: Guests can take the taste of Pumpkin home with Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup® Pods, available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants for a limited time. Pumpkin flavored K-Cup® Pods and packaged coffee will also be available in grocery and other retailers nationwide as well as online at http://shop.dunkindonuts.com.

Free Pumpkin coffee, available for a spell:

Dunkin’ is bringing select guests fall festivities one week before its pumpkin menu officially arrives. On Wednesday, August 14, eight Dunkin’ restaurants across the country will rebrand to Pumpkin’, complete with new exterior signage and festive décor. At each Pumpkin’ restaurant, the first 250 guests will receive a free small hot or iced Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, while supplies last. Dunkin’ will also offer guests a free pumpkin-scented MUNCHKINS® lip balm, while supplies last.

While Dunkin’ isn’t yet revealing the full list of participating locations, here’s a hint: the initial letters of seven of the cities and towns where the temporarily rebranded Dunkin’s will be located spell out the word P-U-M-P-K-I-N-‘. Follow @Dunkin on Instagram for clues on where Dunkin’s Pumpkin’ restaurants will pop up.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,900 restaurants in 42 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Keurig, K-Cup, and the K logo are trademarks of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., used with permission.

