Taste City Center's weekly Peter’s Pick: A simple, flavorful sandwich

Tasty Discovery: Peter’s Pick sandwich.

Price: $8.99. Sandwich comes with a fountain drink and chips.

Destination: Taste at City Center, 702 Mariners Row, Newport News.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

More info: taste.online or 757-596-8651.

Taste is a specialty foods market surrounded by shops, offices and entertainment options in Newport News’ City Center.

The market has everything from food to gifts and offers catering. The shop in City Center is as one of seven Taste locations in Hampton Roads. The grab-and-go restaurant serves sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps, gelato and more.

Every week, Taste serves up a sandwich, chips and fountain drink special called the Peter's Pick. According to Taste spokeswoman Hannah Serrano, employees from all locations submit recipes to featured as the Peter’s Pick, and the weekly special is selected by the Taste culinary team. It is named after Taste founder Peter Coe, Serrano said.

This week’s Peter’s Pick sandwich includes roast beef, cheddar, romaine lettuce, pickles and Taste house dressing on French bread. The sandwich was created by two women who work at the Greenbrier location in Chesapeake.

Six-year Taste employee Crystal Slaydon taught us how to make this week’s Peter’s Pick at the City Center location. She began by cutting the French bread in four thin slices before adding drizzles of the Taste house dressing.

The house dressing is made by the Taste culinary team. It can be found on many of their sandwiches, and according to Slaydon, the dressing includes mayonnaise, mustard and loads of other secret spices. It can purchased in-store and online for $9.99 and gave this week’s Peter’s Pick extra flavor in every bite.

Slaydon then topped the bread and dressing with a handful of rare roast beef, two slices of cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce and five sliced pickles to add some crunch and brine to the sandwich.

This week’s Peter’s Pick is available through the rest of the week and also comes with a small bag of chips and a fountain drink. The weekly Peter’s Pick displays outside the City Center location on the Peter’s Pick board and is also revealed every Monday on the Taste (Newport News) Facebook page.

