Taste the best ramen in Chicago at a Paulie Gee's pop-up

Trying the best ramen in Chicago just got the slightest bit easier.

Remember Mike Satinover? You know, the 20-something noodle obsessive, who is crafting the best ramen in Chicago out of his tiny kitchen in Buena Park? I profiled him back in October both to show everyone how much effort he pours into each bowl and so I could have an excuse to slurp multiple bowls of his unparalleled miso ramen.

At the time, he went out of his way to tell me he had no intention of ever opening a restaurant. But since then, his mind has sort of changed.

In late November, he did a very successful pop-up in New York with David Chan, another ramen obsessive on Reddit. Held at Sun Noodle's Ramen Lab, the two served ramen for five busy days, arriving at the kitchen early and not leaving until late at night. Instead of being put off by how grueling life in a kitchen can be, Satinover later told me that he found the atmosphere intoxicating.

Now it's time for the Chicago public to get a glimpse of what Satinover can do. Paulie Gee's, the excellent pizzeria in Logan Square, will host Satinover in late February. While the exact date hasn't been finalized, Satinover does know that he'll be serving three different bowls and that it will cost around $20.

Sadly, it's a one-night-only event, with a max of 60 covers. But if you love ramen and live in Chicago, this is basically mandatory. We'll let you know when more of the particulars are ironed out. In the meantime, if you're craving ramen, you can try his recipe for pressure cooker tonkotsu, which now only takes 6 hours to make instead of 18.

