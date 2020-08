For 82-year-old Larry LePage of Pompano Beach, who is desperate to see his 80-year-old wife, a lifting of a statewide ban on visitors to nursing homes can't come fast enough. On Wednesday, a DeSantis appointed task force came up with rules to allow visitors back in. If the governor approves them, LePage and other desperate family members can get back into long-term care centers and reunite with their loved ones.