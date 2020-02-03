Tarka Indian Kitchen Names Champion PR and Social Media Agency of Record

Rapidly growing authentic fast-casual Indian restaurant selects Dallas-based agency to help take brand to the next level

Austin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tarka Indian Kitchen , the Austin-based fast-casual Indian restaurant brand, announced today the engagement of Champion Management Group LLC as its Public Relations and Social Media Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for Tarka covers the brand’s public relations, local restaurant marketing and social media needs. The agency’s public relations services include proactive outreach to the local, national and trade media, as well as influencers, along with Champion’s signature LRM support in each of Tarka’s current markets (Austin, Houston, San Antonio) and expansion cities. Champion’s social media division will direct strategy, content curation and community management for Tarka’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms.

“We are thrilled to have Champion as a partner to run our PR, marketing and social media efforts,” said Tarka CEO Tinku Saini. “Their extensive experience in the restaurant industry is unparalleled and what ultimately led us to choose them. It’s a great feeling to have a professional, enthusiastic team like theirs working on our behalf to help us continue our growth and tell our story.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest PR agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Corner Bakery Cafe, CraftWorks Holdings, Fazoli’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Nestlé Toll House Café, On The Border, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, RAVE Restaurant Group and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, event production, sports and entertainment and not-for-profits.

“Tarka is a family-owned brand with a unique approach to serving Indian cuisine in a fast-casual setting,” said Champion Founder Ladd Biro. “We think they’re ideally positioned for tremendous growth, not just throughout Texas, but well beyond. We’re honored that Tinku and his team have entrusted us with managing these critical elements of their marketing plan and look forward to being a part of their continued success for years to come.”

Recently recognized as one of the “Most Exciting Austin Fast Casuals” by QSR Magazine , Tarka’s menu features Indian classics like curries, kabobs, biryanis and freshly baked flatbreads, along with signature creations like Masala Fries. Tarka also offers numerous vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, like its Beyond® Keema Curry, to meet the different dietary needs of its guests. Tarka has a singular focus on the quality and freshness of its ingredients, so everything is made fresh to order. The chicken is fresh, all-natural and hormone-free, and the lamb is fresh, pasture-raised, grass-fed and Halal. To learn more, visit tarkaindiankitchen.com and follow Tarka on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .