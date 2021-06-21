Tarka Indian Kitchen Celebrates Grand Opening of Fourth Houston Restaurant

Authentic fast-casual Indian restaurant to open on June 21 and raise funds for Daya from July 5 – 11



Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Houston community is about to get more of Tarka Indian Kitchen ’s fresh, healthy Indian creations when the popular fast-casual restaurant opens its doors in Westchase on Monday, June 21!

Located at 10550 Westheimer Road, Ste. 300 , the new restaurant is ready to serve its authentic curries, kabobs, biryanis and now new vegan and vegetarian items from Vegetable Pakoras to Beyond Keema Curry, Vegan Lassis and more. To celebrate its grand opening, Tarka is giving back to the community by partnering with Daya – a nonprofit that empowers South Asian survivors of domestic and sexual violence through culturally specific services and educates the community to end the cycle of abuse – and will donate a portion of its proceeds from Authentic fast-casual Indian restaurant to open on June 21 and raise funds for Daya from July 5 – 11 to the organization.

“We are beyond excited to expand even further across the bustling city of Houston and serve our flavorful Indian food to more locals,” said Tarka CEO Tinku Saini. “We’re in a perfect location in Westchase and have hired an enthusiastic team to help us bring our authentic Indian cuisine to the area. We are committed to giving back to the communities we serve, so partnering with Daya is the perfect opportunity for us to make an impact through our grand opening. We look forward to having Houstonians join us in supporting Daya as we celebrate our fourth area restaurant.”

The Westchase location marks the fourth Tarka in the Houston area, with other restaurants in Houston Heights, Upper Kirby and Springwoods Village. The fast-growing brand has nine locations systemwide throughout Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

The new restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more, visit tarkaindiankitchen.com and follow Tarka on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Tarka: Eat Good Karma.

About Tarka Indian Kitchen

Recently recognized as one of the “Most Exciting Austin Fast Casuals” by QSR Magazine , Tarka’s menu features Indian classics like curries, kabobs, biryanis and freshly baked flatbreads, along with signature creations like Masala Fries. Tarka also offers numerous vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, like its Beyond® Keema Curry, to meet the different dietary needs of its guests. Tarka has a singular focus on the quality and freshness of its ingredients, so everything is made fresh to order. The chicken is fresh, all-natural and hormone-free, and the lamb is fresh, pasture-raised, grass-fed and Halal. To learn more, visit tarkaindiankitchen.com and follow Tarka on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

