Taqueria Hoy! Offers TACO HEART to Win Over That Special Someone This VALENTINE’S DAY!

Orange County, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taqueria Hoy! ®, the leader from Orange County in Authentic Mexican Tacos that leave you with a smile, is set to help you impress this Valentines Day. At all of their locations they will be offering a one-of-a-kind TACO HEART. The guests will be able to customize each heart to their liking and will include the following:

10 Tacos – customized exactly how you like it

Choice of 8 meats with all toppings available Our Famous Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja Hand cut onions and cilantro Grilled serrano chilies



Guests can place an order by calling any location or through social media by following and sending a message to their Instagram page

The menu at Taqueria Hoy! ® specializes in local flavors. Dishes vary from Carne Asada (Grilled Steak) to the traditional Lengua (Beef Tongue) meats prepared in an authentic style to the famous Al Pastor. The green and red Hoysioso® salsas are the stars of the menu with the secret family recipe that brings a unique twist to every bite.

Taqueria Hoy!® currently operates 3 restaurants and a food truck with construction on the 4th being under way in the city of Tustin, California. Guests can experience Taqueria Hoy!’s® traditional tacos in the following locations:

Orange, California – 291 N Tustin Ave., Orange, CA, 92867.

Santa Ana, California – 1029 E 4th St., Santa Ana, CA. 92701

Anaheim, California – 1019 N Magnolia St., – Anaheim, CA 92801

Tustin, California – 14232 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA, 92780 (Coming Soon)

In addition to the traditional menu, Taqueria Hoy!® specializes in creating experiences through both taco cart and food truck catering services. A taco expert can come to you and prepare anything on their menu right in front of you from the comfort of your home or business. Perfect to spice up any company event or birthday party.

For more information about Taqueria Hoy! ®, including current and upcoming locations, visit taqueriahoy.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About Taqueria Hoy!

Most Mexican Restaurants treat you like a stranger. Big Problem.

At Taqueria Hoy!, WE CARE about you. Authentic tacos and burritos that MAKE YOU SMILE.

At Taqueria Hoy!® we are there for you Yesterday, Mañana, and Hoy! With 3 locations across Orange County California (and a 4th under construction), we pride ourselves on being open 24 hours, 365 days a year. Our flavors are created by renowned Taco expert Rafael De Anda specializing in authentic hand-made tacos and one of kind salsas, just like what you find in Jalisco, Mexico. Don’t wait for mañana and come try Taqueria Hoy!®. For more information, visit taqueriahoy.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

Contact:

Raphael V. De Anda

Taqueria Hoy

714-477-1777

raphael@taqueriahoy.com

