Taphouse 15 Expands Their Restaurant with a Roll-A-Cover Retractable Enclosure

Jefferson, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) The Roll-A-Cover retractable patio enclosure at Taphouse 15 in Jefferson, New Jersey, is now officially open! Diners can dine outside on the restaurant’s large outdoor patio year-round thanks to its retractable room. When the weather becomes inclement, the retractable enclosure closes with the push of a button. Patrons can enjoy an outdoor ambiance even when the enclosure is closed. Additionally, the restaurant does not lose revenue anymore when the weather is poor.

When the weather permits, the glass enclosure opens. Prior to the addition of the Roll-A-Cover retractable roof, diners could only dine on the outdoor patio a few months out of the year. Now, the gorgeous outdoor patio space can be used year-round, regardless of the weather! Additionally, Taphouse 15 is booking guaranteed events and holiday parties on the patio without concern for the weather.

