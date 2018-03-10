Tapas team opens fourth restaurant, a modern Mexican taqueria, on Bethlehem's Main Street

With restaurants such as Mama Nina Foccachiera, Thai Thai II and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub & Whiskey Bar lining downtown Bethlehem’s Main Street, your taste buds can travel the world within the span of a few blocks.

The latest restaurant to join the culinary mix is Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar, which opened last week in the former Little Italy on Main space at 526 Main St.

The 75-seat restaurant is husband and wife Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes and Rafael Palomino’s fourth restaurant on the city’s Main Street, supplementing Spanish restaurant Tapas on Main, the French-inspired Cachette Bistro & Creperie and breakfast and lunch spot The Flying Egg.

The team, operating under 3PA Restaurant Group, also operates Easton’s Mesa Modern Mexican and has three restaurants in the works: The Clock Pub, which will serve American fare at 325 S. New St. in south Bethlehem; and second locations of Tapas and The Flying Egg at 159 Northampton St. in Easton.

“We want to make Bethlehem’s Main Street one of the area’s definitive places for great food,” Juan Carlos said. “More international cuisine is always a good thing.”

The menu features seven guacamoles, including those with chorizo, fruit and grilled shrimp; six types of quesadillas, including steak, roasted pork and shredded duck; and rice bowls, featuring beans, sauteed peppers and onions and your choice of eight toppings, including plantain-crusted ahi tuna, roasted pork and sauteed mushrooms.

Nearly 20 taco varieties, served in flour tortillas or with lettuce, range from traditional favorites such as braised short rib and seared salmon to unique varieties such as pastrami (with pickled cabbage and creamy mustard sauce) and house-made falafel (with avocado, tomato, salsa and cilantro aioli).

Vegetarians will find several suitable dishes, including black and pinto beans, queso dip, sweet plantains and vegetable tacos (roasted brussel sprouts, cabbage and apples with chipotle aioli). Most items are under $11 and no dishes are more than $16.

“Our small plates allow you to create your own main course,” Juan Carlos said.

A 14-seat cherry wood bar offers about 40 beers, including six on draft; eight margaritas ($8 a glass or $28 per pitcher), including mango, cucumber basil and strawberry jalapeno; and a variety of wines, mezcals and tequilas (blanco, reposado and anejo).

Nearly a dozen cocktails, $10-$12, include some popular varieties from Mesa such as “See You on the Floor,” featuring gin, elderflower liqueur, grapefruit juice and muddled jalapeno.

The team exposed and restored several of the building’s original brick and stone walls and installed new kitchen equipment.

Other renovation highlights include brass pendant lighting; a wall of Bethlehem Steel-inspired, gear-shaped lights; bathrooms with beveled mirror tiles; and a 450-pound glass window between the main dining room and bar area.

Banana Factory artists constructed the restaurant’s most striking feature: illuminated glass columns, featuring Day of the Dead- and Frida Kahlo-inspired designs, around the bar.

In the next few weeks, the Tapas team also plans to open Peculiar Wine & Beer Shop next to Urbano, Juan Carlos said. It will offer more than 50 types of wines and more than 80 types of craft beer.

Urbano, which will have outdoor seating starting in the spring, is open daily for lunch and dinner. Sunday brunch, starting March 18, is offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 610-419-1736.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog