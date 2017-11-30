Tapas team to open fifth Bethlehem restaurant at Your Welcome Inn, which is closing by year’s end

The team behind Tapas on Main, Cachette Bistro & Creperie, The Flying Egg and the soon-to-open Urbano restaurants on Main Street in historic Bethlehem are planning to open their fifth Christmas City eatery on the South Side.

Husband and wife Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, along with business partner Rafael Palomino, are shooting to open The Clock Pub in March at 325 S. New St., Cara said.

The space is home to Your Welcome Inn bar, which will close in late December after more than 30 years of business, manager Mary Kay Gecsek said.

Gecsek’s aunt and Your Welcome Inn’s owner, Irene Skelly, is looking to get out of the bar business and focus on her neighboring company, Pat’s Newstand, Gecsek said.

“[The bar] needs a lot of work, but Juan Carlos is known for gutting places and making them really beautiful,” she added.

The Clock Pub will offer a full bar and American fare “in a casual and fun atmosphere,” Palomino said.

The menu is in development, but foodies can expect a variety of soups, salads, appetizers, sandwiches and possibly entrees, Palomino said.

According to Cara, clocks and other timepieces will be incorporated into the décor.

“We were thinking about themes for bars and we liked the thought of having a decade night where you go back in time,” Cara said. “Also, Juan Carlos has a lot of watches and clocks, so it kind of made sense.”

The Paredeses and Palomino also operate Mesa Modern Mexican on South Third Street in Easton and have plans to open second locations of The Flying Egg and Tapas, to be named Tapas on NoHa, in the spring at 159 Northampton St. in Easton.

If all plans to come to fruition, they will operate eight area restaurants — five in Bethlehem and three in Easton — by late spring.

