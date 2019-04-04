Tamu App Launches to Deliver Group Bookings and Pre-Paid Orders for Restaurants

Tamu is the first UK dining app to incorporate the entire customer journey in one easy to use app. Restaurants pay nothing in advance and a low commission fee is only taken from guaranteed bookings.

(RestaurantNews.com) Tamu https://www.tamuapp.com/restaurants/ launches to revolutionise the dining experience and enhance revenue opportunities for restaurants. It is the first dining app to incorporate the entire customer journey, from discovery to reservations and pre-ordering to payments. This includes event creation at the restaurant, group ordering with guests and splitting bills, all with low commission fees. Restaurants pay nothing in advance and commissions are only taken from guaranteed bookings.

Tamu partner restaurants can turn over tables quickly in peak hours reducing total waiting times by up to 30 minutes per table, while offering customers a group booking facility. This ranges from individual bookings to groups of two upwards and opens up corporate, meeting, family and friendship bookings.

Tables are booked in advance and restaurants can start preparing food to be ready for their customer’s arrival. The order is already paid for so there are no lost revenues due to no-shows.

From the customer perspective, Tamu allows anyone to dine out wait free by ordering ahead, reserving tables and paying in advance at the touch of a button. Friends can be invited to join the booking easily, meaning all diners have to do is turn up, eat and go. No waiting for service, no waiting for bills, in fact – no waiting.

Twenty year-old entrepreneur Atif Jibrael Fazil, CEO and co-founder of Tamu, comments: “According to the 2019 Plan to Plate report; 56% of customers already look at the food and drinks menu before arriving at a venue and 42% know what they want to have before they arrive. 47% of consumers are already interested in pre-ordering if the option was available and with Tamu, it now is. We are pioneering this process in the UK and we need to remove the damage caused by traditional online bookings that lead to no-shows accounting for 5-20% of total restaurant bookings across the country. This costs venues thousands of pounds a month. Tamu removes the risk by delivering guaranteed bookings with orders paid for in advance.

“People no longer eat out alone, nor do they want to wait for tables, chase staff for menus, wait for food to be served and then wait again to pay. Changing this process is the secret to winning more bookings.

“The fact is; consumers are already discovering restaurants on Instagram, reserving tables on reservation apps, viewing menus online, sharing food pictures and paying with other mobile applications after eating. They are forced to use different products for each action, which makes the experience clunky and difficult for restaurants to support. Tamu streamlines the process in one seamless app, creating a community of engaged foodies connected to their favourite restaurants.”

Francesco Ruscigno, the owner of Italian restaurant Giovanni’s in Shoreditch, which is a Tamu partner, says: “The app has been useful in organising our service in advance, it gives the chef time to prepare the dishes and allows us to focus on serving great food to our customers rather than taking orders and following up with bills.”

On the benefits to their customers he says: “The app is especially useful when time is limited in lunch hours or for parents with young children that get frustrated when waiting. We look forward to bringing this new service to our customers.”

Students from Imperial College London who used Tamu for a group dinner reservation of six friends said the following; “Tamu is an experience we have always wished for, but never knew was possible, this is the future standard of dining out. Pre-ordering our food and splitting bills ahead of our reservation makes the dining experience so much smoother, there is no other way we would rather eat out than with Tamu.”

Tamu also allows restaurants to understand customer preferences. This means the customer’s favourite food can be highlighted and upsell opportunities are therefore more likely.

Furthermore, there is no lengthy and complicated implementation process. Tamu is non-intrusive and flexible to existing kitchen operations. No additional hardware is required and everything is managed via a staff app that intuitively relays bookings and orders to the team.

Costs are also minimised by removing the traditional subscription fees and high commissions, instead Tamu takes a 3.6% commission on orders plus Stripe fees, which secures daily payouts.

Tamu is seizing the opportunity to take the restaurant sector into the mobile age, with a fully-automated system that adapts to the already changing dining habits.

About Tamu

Tamu is a social dining app that makes it easy for large groups to create events, invite guests, reserve tables, pre-order food and split bills in one seamless platform.

This means everyone can dine out wait-free and enjoy only the best moments eating out, together.

Tamu was developed by Atif Jibrael Fazil and Maazin Fazil, young entrepreneurs on a mission to create the largest community of engaged foodies that are connected with restaurants by streamlining the entire dining process.

Contact:

Lloyd Gofton

Liberate Media

+44 (0) 7919 353484

lloyd@liberatemedia.com