Tampico Grill Selects Waitbusters Digital Diner for Online Ordering

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced that Tampico Grill in Laurel, Maryland will begin using its Digital Diner software for its online ordering functionality this month. The Tex-Mex staple is a favorite among Maryland natives, located about 30 minutes outside of Baltimore.

Tampico Grill, which first opened in 2004 by the Cabrera family, wanted their own online ordering solution. While 3rd party delivery services were a great temporary way to serve their customers, they wanted the ability to have their menus match their brand and be able to retain and remarket to their customer database. Waitbusters Digital Diner offered them the ability to create remarkable menus, own their customers and market to them with their SMS marketing, social media share features and loyalty program.

According to Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters Dining, “Our Digital Diner software doesn’t offer your basic, every day online ordering solution. Your menus are customized to your brand and the marketing power is in your hands. Why wouldn’t you want to keep your customers coming back with specials that you control? With our solution – you keep the data, you keep the revenue and your customers are happier for it.”

About Tampico Grill

Tampico Grill is a family owned authentic Tex-Mex restaurant serving up your favorites since 2004. They offer a wide selection of tacos, fajitas, burritos, homemade salsas and other classics to satisfy your cravings. Online ordering with Tampico Grill will be available later this month at www.tampicogrill.com .

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com .

