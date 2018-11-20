Tamales and Other Tex-Mex Favorites are Back at Taco Bueno for Holiday Season

Pork and Beef Tamales Join a New Dessert Tamale and the Amped-Up Return of Chicken Tortilla Soup

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Throughout the American Southwest, tamales are a holiday tradition. So, it comes as no surprise that Taco Bueno, the popular quick-service Tex-Mex chain, is offering three different kinds of tamales for a limited time only, November 20th through December 31st. The tamales, which come with guests’ choice of beef, pork, or an innovative pumpkin-pie dessert filling join other perennial Taco Bueno holiday menu items like green, red, and white holiday tortilla chips and a side of queso, and another seasonal favorite, Chicken Tortilla Soup – now with the all new shredded chicken.

“Holidays in Texas are all about warm toasty foods and spices,” said Omar Janjua, CEO for Taco Bueno. “The rich meaty flavor of our Beef or Pork Tamales, the kick of heat in our queso, and the comfort food flavor of our Shredded Chicken Tortilla Soup are authentic ways to enjoy a Tex-Mex-style holiday. This year, we’ve even gone one step further with a delicious Pumpkin Pie dessert tamale that you won’t find anywhere else.”

As an added holiday ‘gift’ to its guests, Taco Bueno is offering exceptional values on the entire holiday menu. Individual orders and platters for most items are less than $6. This includes $1.29 each pricing for all tamales, tamale 3-packs for $3.79, and Tamale Sampler Platters and Tamale Platters for $5.99 which come with three tamales, Firehouse salsa, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and holiday chips. The New Shredded Chicken Tortilla Soup is available starting at $2.99 for a cup, or $3.99 for a bowl. Holiday Chips & Original Queso can be ordered for $1.49 for a regular order or just $2.99 for a large order. Pumpkin Pie Dessert Tamales are only $1.29 each. Those with bigger appetites and those who want to feed a crowd may order a Tamale 6 pack for $7.58 or a 12 Pack for $13.99.

“We know that money is tight during the holidays,” added Janjua. “But with Taco Bueno you don’t have to spend a lot to get a satisfying seasonally inspired meal.”

Prices may vary by location. All offers available at participating restaurants while supplies last. Tamales and the additional limited time offers are available thru UberEats.

Taco Bueno Restaurants LP

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through the made- fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients, and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, Texas, Taco Bueno is a privately held company with over 160 restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana and Missouri. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

