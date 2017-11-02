“Tamale & Company Take Out” Coming To Altamonte Springs This Holiday Season

Central Florida’s Wildly Popular Food Truck Serving Fresh and Delicious Mexican Street Food to Open Brick and Mortar Take Out Location Giving Customers Even More Access to Enjoy Their Tasty Tamales and More

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Central Florida food lovers rejoice. The much-loved, much-sought after Tamale Co. Food Truck is giving their beloved customers a very special gift this holiday season with the grand opening of “Tamale & Company Take Out” coming soon to Altamonte Springs. The 1,000 square-foot location with a modern Mexican design will be a quick-service casual feel restaurant with delicious Mexican cuisine made daily and fresh. Tamale & Company Take Out will serve all of the tasty tamales from the food truck, weekly special tamales and even more of a selection of the most popular Mexican street food now having the capability to expand. Inside will be a space for customers to order and a wall bar with select tables and chairs outside for mostly “grab and go” service.

“We are totally excited to finally open Tamale & Company Take Out,” says Owners Fernando and Jennifer Tamayo. “We wanted to open a brick and mortar location because of all the opportunities to grow and have a full-time schedule for our food truck lovers so they can easily find us every day. Growing up around the take out joints in Mexico City, we’ve seen first-hand how much people on the go want a home cooked meal fast, and now we’re bringing that popular concept right here to Central Florida.”

They continue, “We both share a high passion for Mexican cuisine and a love for the art of tamale making. We are so fortunate to have had so many others fall in love with our tamales and follow us along our journey, and we can’t wait to continue serving all our customers and make many news ones in the future.”

Tamale Co. Food Truck was founded in Orlando by Chef Fernando and Jennifer in December of 2012. They provide the people of Central Florida with an original and traditional assemblage of different flavors in gourmet Mexican tamales that fills the void between fast food and sit-down dining. Customers will still be able to visit the food trucks, which will continue running at Famers’ Markets and be making local food truck visits in Central Florida, in addition to an increasing presence in Brevard and Flagler Counties and the Gulf Coast. Plus, along with Tamale & Company Take Out, Fernando and Jennifer have plans to open a second larger location in the Hourglass District in Orlando in Spring of 2018.

Stay tuned for the exciting announcement of Tamale & Company Take Out grand opening this holiday season to include a BIG tamale giveaway. Unwrap the original taste of Tamale & Company Take Out opening soon at 1006 East Altamonte Drive, #1002, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday 7am-8pm, Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 11am-6pm. For more news and information on Tamale & Company Take Out and Tamale Co. Food Truck, visit www.tamaleco.com or call 407-455-1580.

Fun fact! What is a tamale? A tamale is a traditional Mesoamerican dish made of masa, which is steamed in a corn husk or banana leaf. The wrapping is discarded before eating. Tamales can be filled with meats, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, chilies or any preparation according to taste and both the filling and the cooking liquid may be seasoned.

Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com