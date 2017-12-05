"Tamale & Company Take Out" Announce Their Grand Opening In Altamonte Springs On Saturday, December 16... With A BIG Tamale Giveaway!

Central Florida’s Wildly Popular Food Truck Serving Fresh and Delicious Mexican Street Food Celebrate the Opening of their First Brick and Mortar Location

First 200 Guests Receive a FREE Special Tamale of the Day

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) It’s official. Central Florida food lovers have even more access to enjoy the fresh and delicious tamales of the beloved Tamale Co. Food Truck whenever they want with the official grand opening of “Tamale & Company Take Out” in Altamonte Springs on Saturday, December 16 from 4pm-8pm. Regular business hours begin on Monday, December 18. As a sign of appreciation to their beloved customers and commemorate the joyous occasion this holiday season, Tamale Co. will give away 200 of their special tamale of the day for FREE to the first 200 attendees that evening (limited one per person).

“We could not be more excited to officially open Tamale & Company Take Out and right in time for the holidays,” says Owners Fernando and Jennifer Tamayo. “The love surrounding the food that we so passionate about ourselves has been incredible, and we are so happy to now make it even easier for all our food truck lovers to find us and enjoy our tamales every day. We can’t wait to see everyone at our grand opening, and we hope we become everyone’s favorite stop to satisfy their cravings throughout the busy week.”

Customers of Tamale & Company Take Out will feel right at home at the 1,000 square-foot quick-service casual feel restaurant with a modern Mexican design. The location will serve all of the tasty tamales from the food truck, weekly special tamales and even more of a selection of the sough-after Mexican street food. Patrons can dine inside at a wall bar or outside at select tables and chairs and enjoy the ease and convenience of “grab and go” service with delicious home cooked meals, a very popular concept in the Tamayo’s hometown of Mexico City.

Don’t miss Tamale & Company Take Out Grand Opening and BIG tamale giveaway on Saturday, December 16 from 4pm-8pm located at 1006 East Altamonte Drive, #1002, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7am-8pm and Saturday 11am-8pm (closed Sunday). For more news and information on Tamale & Company Take Out and Tamale Co. Food Truck, visit www.tamaleco.com or call 407-455-1580.

About Tamale Co.

Tamale Co. Food Truck was founded in Orlando by Chef Fernando Tamayo and Jennifer Tamayo in December of 2012. They provide the people of Central Florida with an original and traditional assemblage of different flavors in gourmet Mexican tamales that fills the void between fast food and sit-down dining. Tamale Co. Food Trucks can be found serving at Famers’ Markets and making local food truck visits throughout Central Florida, in addition to an increased presence in Brevard and Flagler Counties and the Gulf Coast.

