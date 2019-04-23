Tamale Co. Announce Grand Opening In The Hourglass District On Sunday, May 5

Central Florida’s Favorite Food Truck Serving Fresh and Delicious Mexican Street Food Celebrate Their New Brick and Mortar Location in the Hourglass Social House

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Just in time to welcome Cinco de Mayo, Central Florida’s most popular purveyor of fresh and tasty tamales will open a brand-new brick and mortar location, Tamale Co. Hourglass, on Sunday, May 5, in the Hourglass Social House, Owners Fernando and Jennifer Tamayo announce today. The 1,300 square foot restaurant is an open dining concept housed in the relaxed, shared space also occupied by Foxtail Coffee and Vegan eatery Leguminati, with in-restaurant seating and a beautiful outdoor patio. Tamale Co. models a modern yet traditional Mexican décor and incorporates pre-Hispanic cooking utensils and equipment to give guests an idea of the art of tamale making.

Tamale Co. Hourglass will feature top tamale favorites from the food truck, plus an expanded menu, Mexican style street food representing Chef Fernando and wife Jennifer’s hometown and roots, and the location will also serve solely Mexican craft beer and imports, wine, mixed drinks, sangria and mimosas.

“We are pumped to open Tamale Co. in the very cool Hourglass Social House,” says Fernando and Jennifer Tamayo. “Our partners at Hourglass have made the corner so beautiful, welcoming and trendy. It’s the ‘go to’ hang out space, and we are very fortunate to grow our Tamale Co. brand there, expand our passion and make it easier for all our food truck lovers to find us and enjoy our delicious tamales every day. We hope everyone comes out to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us and join us for our very exciting Grand Opening.”

Don’t miss Tamale Co. Hourglass Grand Opening on Sunday, May 5 from Open to Close located at 2411 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-11pm, Sunday 10am-9pm. For more information, visit www.tamaleco.com or call 407-455-1580.

About Tamale Co.

Tamale Co. was founded in Orlando by Chef Fernando Tamayo and Jennifer Tamayo in December of 2012. Tamale Co. is original and traditional, unlike any other. They are passionate about the idea of tamale, a Mexican dish that can be traced back to the pre-Hispanic times, made of masa filled with anything from meats to fruits to vegetables, wrapped in cornhusks and combined with delicious Mexican sauces. Making it a very traditional way to create a unique assemblage of different flavors, Tamale Co. offers the best gourmet Mexican tamales, each hand-crafted to an artisan perfection and prepared with the freshest ingredients Florida’s local farmers have to offer. Tamale Co.’s rich passion for the art of quality and authentic cuisine is sure to unwrap the original taste. Tamale Co. Food Trucks can be found serving at Farmers’ Markets and making local visits throughout Central Florida, Brevard and Flagler Counties and the Gulf Coast.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com