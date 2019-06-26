Taking Healthcare Training to the Highest Level

Foodservice Training Portal works to provide patients and guests with an experience rather than just a meal

Raleigh, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Foodservice Training Portal, with the assistance of Tyson Foodservice, is pleased to offer its new Online Training Academy, which offers in-depth training for healthcare dining operations. This program is offered as an innovative solution to support and improve business operations for hospitals, senior care and post-acute care foodservice programs. Through the implementation of targeted, crew-level learning content, operators can streamline their onboarding and ongoing training efforts while ensuring a high and consistent standard for safety and service.

Healthcare foodservice has made significant strides to improve food quality and customer service to meet the desire for contemporary, healthy menus and service expectations from consumers. However, many employees entering jobs in healthcare foodservice come with minimal culinary experience. Training plays an important role in ensuring foodservice teams are equipped with the tools they need to deliver quality food and service to consumers they interact with daily. With the Online Training Academy, employers can instill confidence in their teams by focusing on key areas of healthcare foodservice: food safety, food allergies, customer service and service staff training, food waste/sustainability and kosher and halal preparation.

The Online Training Academy offers in-depth training for healthcare professionals participating in the Real Rewards Cafe Program. Operators may redeem 10,000 Real Rewards Cafe points for 10 virtual training seats with each seat offering access to the included courses.

For more information: https://foodservicetrainingportal.com/academy/tyson.html

https://www.tysonfoodservice.com/your-channel/healthcare

Real Rewards Café is a trademark of Real Cool Synchrony, Inc.

About Foodservice Training Portal, LLC

Foodservice Training Portal is a leader in the field of e-Learning and hospitality talent training solutions. The company provides cloud-based education tools for their customers, who range from single location foodservice operations to national institutional feeders- providing products to assist clients in effectively achieving their training goals. For more information, visit www.foodservicetrainingportal.com.

Contact:

Leslie Bucher

877-639-3761 ext. 704

lbucher@foodservicetrainingportal.com