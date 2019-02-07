Taking elderly Chinese parents to Tao for Chicago Restaurant Week — good idea or bad?

Tao opened with red carpet celebrities last September on the Near North Side. Since then it’s become a destination selfie spot for the beautiful people. But I’ve been looking forward the most to taking my Chinese mom and dad, 85-year-old George and Rida Chu.

We have an absurd family history with the building. Built in 1892, the historic landmark known as the Old Chicago Historical Society Building has most famously housed nightclubs, and allegedly paranormal activity. Back in high school, however, I once scouted it out for the People's Republic of China, which was then searching for Chicago consulate property. We had family working in the D.C. embassy at the time.

The restaurant is new to Chicago Restaurant Week this year, offering dinner only at $36. With the polar vortex and parental chest colds, we couldn't go until the first day of the Lunar New Year. Researching the menus, I found stories talking up Tao’s potential profits in our city, too early to assess, but no critical reviews.

Would taking my elderly parents to celeb hot spot Tao for a Year of the Pig working dinner make me a terrible Chinese daughter?

We were seated at a relatively quiet table, as requested, tucked into a corner along the stairs overlooking the dramatic main floor. My dad, who studied Chinese calligraphy, looked at the characters on the menu cover, then said, “These words are meaningless.” My mom, such a renowned cook that during the Mao era famine she was entrusted to cook food rations by family and friends, smiled patiently.

The Restaurant Week menu offered three courses. We ordered two of the menus. I didn't make my parents share — they eat more than I do — but tried some other dishes too.

Our server did say the special menu servings were smaller than the regular menu. A note about the service here: It was outstanding. Every single staff member seemed to embody that rare combination in hospitality: professional attentiveness and genuine consideration, especially with my mom who walks with a cane.

For appetizers, there were four choices. We picked the gyoza and the egg roll, over the hot and sour soup with shrimp toast, and the tuna poke.

The three pan-fried chicken dumplings were actually closer to the Chinese ancestral guotie, with thicker wrappers, rather than thinner-skinned Japanese descendants gyoza. With golden bottoms, tender tops and aromatic fillings, they were tasty but sloppy. Red chile ring garnishes were like putting lipstick on a proverbial pig.

The vegetable egg roll, though, deserved the “imperial” in its name as listed on the regular menu. A big fatty, halved on the bias and clad with super crunchy skin, was jammed with finely julienned black mushrooms, snap peas and green cabbage, and served with house-made sweet and sour sauce plus hot mustard. I'd go back for these exceptional egg rolls alone.

For entrees, four more choices. We picked the salmon and the filet mignon over the orange chicken and the sushi platter.

The honey-glazed salmon, cooked well yet a little too done for my taste, showed skill by taking the fillet to the flaky limit. We wanted more of the lotus root and green beans, they were so beautiful and crisp, but left the dreaded pointless sweet pepper filler untouched.

Petite filet mignon "Tokyo style,” was cooked to medium as requested for my mom. Crowned with a curious mash of bone marrow, mushroom and onion, then served pre-sliced, the steak hinted pleasantly at Japanese yakiniku grilled meat.

For dessert, three last choices. We picked chocolate cake and banana pudding parfait (the pudding was the only Restaurant Week exclusive) over seasonal fruits and sorbets.

The warm chocolate cake, not quite molten despite its intent, fortunately was paired with a silky bittersweet salted caramel ice cream.

Banana pudding, ringed by piped and torched meringue, gets an A for effort but fell short in interest or even fruit flavor.

So let’s do the numbers. The highest priced comparable dishes you could order from the regular menu would be the tune poke ($19), omakase sushi and sashimi ($69), ice cream and sorbets ($9) plus the fruit plate ($9). It bears repeating that the full-priced items are bigger, but those would total $106. That’s an estimated savings of $70. The Restaurant Week menu offers a smaller yet still substantial taste of Tao dinner at only $36.

We can't say we'd go back at full price, but agreed this was a lucky deal of a Lunar New Year meal for the fun setting, sweet service and surprising quality and value of the food. On our way home, my parents insisted the cooks must be Asian. Like any discussion in my family, it got loud.

“You can’t get that kind of Chinese flavor without Chinese cooks in the kitchen!” shouted my mother in Chinese.

Reserve as fast as you can because tonight is the last night for the Restaurant Week menu at Tao.

Try telling them my mom sent you.

632 N. Dearborn St., 224-888-0388, taochicago.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 12. For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to choosechicago.com

