Take Your Tastebuds on a Trip to The Aloha State with Dog Haus’ New Limited-Time Creation

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept continues Chef Collaboration Series to raise funds for No Kid Hungry with launch of Big Kahuna, available June 1 – Aug. 31

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) “Ono grinds” means delicious food in Hawaiian, and that’s exactly what Dog Haus fans will say when they bite into the acclaimed concept’s new one-of-a-kind burger creation!

As part of its Chef Collaboration Series , Dog Haus teams up with the country’s top chefs to craft limited-time items showcasing their own elite, exceptional style. For June, Culinary Director Adam Gertler and Dog Haus’ team joined forces with longtime partner King’s Hawaiian’s Executive Chef Bert S. Agor Jr. to launch Big Kahuna – an Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, miso ranch, wild arugula, pickled jalapeños, pickled peppers, scallions, onion rings and bang bang sauce, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

This limited-time item is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide from June 1 through Aug. 31. For each purchase of the Big Kahuna, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry .

In addition to raising funds for No Kid Hungry, the Big Kahuna will be featured during King’s Hawaiian ‘s Taste of Aloha Hawaiian Foods Week initiative, which promotes the celebration of Hawaiian food culture across the country.

“Hawaii is best known for its Aloha spirit, and we make sure this essential part of island culture is reflected in the recipes we create,” Agor said. “As a Hawaiian native, it was a joy working with Adam because he was eager to come up with an item that highlights our state’s signature ingredients. Collaborating with him led to the Big Kahuna, which turned out to be more than just a burger – it’s a burger that radiates island life in every bite. We can’t wait for the Big Kahuna to quickly become a favorite during this year’s Hawaiian Foods Week.”

“King’s Hawaiian has been a devoted, valuable partner to Dog Haus since day one,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Our culinary team loved getting the opportunity to work directly with Chef Bert to introduce a mouthwatering Hawaiian item that’s perfect for guests to kick off summer with while giving back to No Kid Hungry!”

To date, Dog Haus has raised over $100,000 for No Kid Hungry, which has helped to provide 1 million meals to children in need.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

About KING’S HAWAIIAN

Founded 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING’S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit for three generations. A priority for the company is sharing the Aloha Spirit – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING’S HAWAIIAN ‘ohana’ (extended family). KING’S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information visit the company’s website at www.KingsHawaiian.com and follow KING’S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Take Your Tastebuds on a Trip to The Aloha State with Dog Haus’ New Limited-Time Creation first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.