Take a Wine Tour de France to support Avalon Center; new beer releases on tap

The Avalon Center’s signature fundraiser, Wine Tour de France, runs 4-6 p.m. Sunday, with a chef’s dinner at 7 p.m. Limited seating is available for the dinner.

The evening’s wine tastings are paired with small bites at Le Yaca (1430 High St. in the Williamsburg area). Tickets are $75. The chef’s dinner, with a menu that features lobster, duck, fish and scallops, prime rib, cheeses and desserts, prepared by chef Daniel Abid, is $275.

The event is open to about 150 guests, according to Avalon development and communications director Priscilla Caldwell.

Proceeds support the Avalon Center’s programs, which offers an emergency shelter to victims of domestic abuse and other services including counseling, transitional housing support and youth services. The center serves more than 1,000 people in the community a year, Caldwell said, and began in 1978 to “help survivors of abuse of any kind, whether it be emotional, financial or physical; exploitation, stalking or human trafficking.”

For more information about Avalon Center and to purchase tickets for the event, visit avaloncenter.org or call 757-258-5022. A 24-hour emergency hotline can be reached at 757-258-5051.

Roadshow

The Virginia Distillers Association hosts “Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow: Endless Explorations” 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Vanguard Brewpub and Distillery (504 North King St., Hampton). Tickets are $30 at the door, with group discount options available, and includes all alcohol. Designated drivers’ tickets are $10. For those 21 and older only. Vanguard’s in-house Caiseal beer and spirits will be available, along with liquors from seven other state distilleries, including Newport News’ Ironclad, Carrollton’s Blue Sky and Virginia Beach’s Chesapeake Bay.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Festivals

Peninsula-area breweries The Vanguard Brewing Co. and Alewerks collaborated with Southside’s Big Ugly Brewing and MoMac Brewing to release The Other Guys IPA. According to a news release, Vanguard used whole cone hops for the first time. Shawn Childers, of Big Ugly Brewing, said in the release it’s a “take on a ‘Hampton Roads’ style IPA, which differs from the popular West Coast style and New England style, in that it embodies the many tastes and elements of an internationally transient community.”

It and N2daB Mojito (Belgian-style ale) and Erd Beer (New England-style dessert IPA), also collaborations by Hampton Roads breweries, will be available at the 17th annual Virginia Beer Festival, 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Town Point Park in Norfolk. (The rain date is Sunday.)

Tickets to the event include a sampling glass and unlimited samples, and are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. Non-taster tickets are $20. Boater packages are available. For more information, visit vafest.org or call 757-282-2822.

The Rotary Club of Warwick at City Center Newport News hosts its Bacon, Beer and Bourbon Bash 7-9:30 p.m. May 24 at Virginia Living Museum (524 J Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News). Tickets are $50 per person and available on eventbrite.com. The event features bacon-themed dishes from area restaurants. It also will feature a beverage battle between local bartenders, bourbon tastings, wine and beer. As of Monday afternoon, some tickets were still available. For more information, visit baconbash.org.

The Dockside Seafood Fest, slated for 6 p.m. Saturday at Graham and Rollins in downtown Hampton, is sold out.

Beer roundup

Alewerks Brewing Company (189 B Ewell Road, Williamsburg area) releases its Secret Admirer double IPA on tap and in cans Saturday. Visit facebook.com/Alewerks for more information.

Amber Ox (525 Prince George St., Williamsburg area) will tap a new beer and donate part of those pours to Bike Walk Williamsburg during a “Bike to Work” celebration 5 p.m. Friday.

Oozlefinch Craft Brewery (81 Patch Road, Fort Monroe) is releasing two canned beers Friday, Lady in Pink (a strawberry hefeweizen) and Twangy Banjo (low-alcohol fruity IPA). It’s part of several events related to American Craft Beer Week. Visit facebook.com/OozlefinchBeers for more information.

Tradition Brewing Company (700 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Newport News) releases Flying Wasp kolsch Saturday. The brewery says it’s a traditional recipe that blends German malt and hops. Visit facebook.com/TraditionBrewing for more information.

Virginia Beer Co. (401 2nd St., Williamsburg area) will offer limited variations of its Saving Daylight citrus wheat at “Brewers Brawl: Flight of the Daylights” noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s part of several events related to American Craft Beer Week. Visit facebook.com/VirginiaBeerCo for more information.

