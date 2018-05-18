Take On Tortilla Espanola Incorporates Local Asparagus

In the Spanish kitchen, the tortilla has a different look and meaning than in Mexican and Latin-American cuisines.

While we know the tortilla as a flatbread ready to roll up with all sorts of fillings, the Spanish tortilla is more akin to a frittata or omelet. Usually made with fried potatoes and just enough beaten egg to bind the potatoes, the tortilla is traditionally served cold or at room temperature. Wedges of the tortilla often appear as a choice in a tapas spread.

As a salute to the beginning of the local growing seasons, we have taken liberties with the classic recipe. Chopped asparagus adds color and complements the flavor of the potatoes.

Asparagus Tortilla Espanola

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 medium potatoes, cooked and chopped

1 cup chopped onions

1 bunch asparagus, chopped

8 eggs

1/4 cup milk

Salt and pepper

Pour 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick pan and heat over medium heat. Add the potatoes and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned. Add the onion and a bit more oil, if needed, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the asparagus and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs, milk and salt and pepper to taste. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until slightly set. Place into a preheated 350-degree oven for 3 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn out onto a plate. Slide the tortilla into the pan and return to the oven for 2 minutes to cook the other side. Slide the tortilla out of the pan to a serving plate. Serve at room temperature with a side salad. Serves 4 to 6.