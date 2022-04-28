Take Me Out to the Ballgame: The Halal Guys Partner with the New York Yankees

Two iconic New York brands team up to provide fans with authentic city eats this baseball season.

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Halal Guys has cooked up authentic beef, chicken and falafel on the streets of Manhattan since 1990. After being ingrained in New York City culture, the brand is proud to announce its partnership with the iconic New York Yankees.

The partnership introduces two new carts inside of Yankee Stadium – one near the entrance in the Great Hall, near Gate 6 and the other at Section 321 on the Terrace Level behind home plate. Fans of the original cart can experience the same chicken and beef gyros and platters with white and hot sauce on their game day menu.

“As we look back on our history as a single cart on the corner of 53rd and 6th, we are honored to celebrate this triumphant moment partnering with the New York Yankees,” said Ahmed Abouelenein, CEO of The Halal Guys. “We’ve continued to innovate and expand around the world, but we feel humbled adding two new carts within the stadium of our home team.”

The Halal Guys started with one cart in midtown Manhattan before Fransmart, the leading franchise development company for emerging brands, took the brand to international success. Today, The Halal Guys has over 100 restaurants worldwide.

“It’s exciting to see two famous New York brands come together, and The Halal Guys go back to their roots with this food cart,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart.

The new carts that will be in Yankee Stadium will reflect the upgraded urban design concept The Halal Guys premiered with Rubber and Road Creative in June of 2021.

“We are pleased to begin our relationship with The Halal Guys and look forward to working together to strengthen its brand awareness at the Stadium and throughout the Tri-State area,” said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees, Senior Vice President Partnerships.

The Halal Guys continues to expand its U.S. and international presence through franchising

development. Celebrating its 100th location this year, the brand plans to open another 400 units over the next few years, exploring additional non-traditional locations to reach new fans.

About The Halal Guys

In 1990, The Halal Guys started as a single food cart on the corner of 53rd and 6th in Manhattan and began serving flawlessly cooked, premium quality halal meats in made-to-order sandwiches and platters 24 hours a day. In 2014, The Halal Guys began expanding its authentic halal cuisine from the food cart into restaurants and now operates more than 90 locations within the United States, Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Today, the brand is the largest American halal street food concept in the world, with more than 100 locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.thehalalguys.com or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-568-4129

The post Take Me Out to the Ballgame: The Halal Guys Partner with the New York Yankees first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.