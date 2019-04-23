Take the Guess Work out of Your Wait Line

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Nobody likes to wait in line. But for a good restaurant, having a wait and a wait line for your customers is inevitable. Digital Diner has made the customer’s end of the wait line experience more simple and enjoyable by allowing the guest to receive an SMS text – thereby letting them remain offsite while waiting to be seated. Now we’ve taken it a step further to take the stress of wait line prediction away from the restaurant management

Digital Diner added the ability for a restaurant to use the “wait line predictor” feature based on inventory. The manager simply needs to input the average turnaround time per table size and the software will open or close a wait line and let customers know what the precise wait time is for that table. The software does it all.

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC explained, “The genesis for releasing this feature was comments from multiple restaurant operators on how complicated it is for their host or hostess to estimate wait times. With this feature, that burden is removed from the staff and is much more accurate.”

The wait line predictor feature is one that can be turned on or off by the restaurant with the touch of a button.

Wait line management is just one of the multiple features that Digital Diner offers. They also have online ordering, reservation management, table management, SMS and social media marketing and a loyalty program.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com