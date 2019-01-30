Take chill off at Pearly Baker's Chili Cook-Off, benefiting Children's Home of Easton

Tackle some chili in the hours leading up to the Super Bowl during Pearly Baker's Alehouse's Chili Cook-Off, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The 24th annual event features around 20 local restaurants, including Easton’s 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, The Bayou, Porters’ Pub, Quadrant Book Mart & Coffee House, Stoke Coal Fire Pizza and Two Rivers Brewing Co., offering chili for sampling.

Other participants include Allentown’s Strange Brew Tavern, Lower Saucon Township’s Taps Tavern, Palmer Township’s The Cask Taphouse and Grill and Williams Township’s Mueller’s General Store and Kitchen.

Tickets, $5 each, get you samples and a ballot to vote for your favorite. Judges also choose a winner.

Proceeds benefit The Children’s Home of Easton, a nonprofit organization providing a caring, nurturing environment for children in need, as well as assistance to their families.

Raffle prizes include Billy Joel and Death Cab for Cutie concert tickets, Peak Resorts ski lift tickets, local beer and wine baskets, restaurant gift cards and more.

The event has raised more than $100,000 for local nonprofit agencies. Pearly Baker’s is at 11 Centre Square in Easton. Info: pearlybakers.net.

