Take a Bite Out of Hunger at On The Border

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand aims to raise $125,000 for No Kid Hungry

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) For the second consecutive year, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® is partnering with No Kid Hungry to help battle childhood hunger in America.

During the month of September, On the Border guests can join the fight and “Take a Bite out of Hunger” by donating $2 or more to No Kid Hungry. In return, they will receive a FREE Border Bite– a bold, personal-sized appetizer –on their next visit.

“It is shocking that one in six kids will face hunger each year in America,” said On The Border CEO Matt Hood. “We have to stand up and do our part to make a difference. All it takes is $1 to connect a child in need with up to 10 healthy meals. We look forward to seeing how many meals we can provide for children through this fundraiser.”

WHAT: On The Border hosts “Take a Bite out of Hunger” with a goal of raising $125,000 for No Kid Hungry. Guests can donate $2 or more to No Kid Hungry and receive a free Border Bite.

WHEN: Guests can donate Sept. 1-31. The bounce back redemption for the free Border Bite is redeemable from Sep. 1 to Oct. 14.

WHERE: All On The Border locations system-wide.

In addition to the month-long fundraiser, guests will also have the chance to win a Cinco Party at On The Border for 20 of their closest friends. Tune into No Kid Hungry LIVE with Busy Philipps on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram on Sept. 4 from 7-8:30 p.m. ET to enter to win.

The free Border Bite offer is valid on a guest’s next visit only. It cannot be combined with other offers, and the limit is one bounce back per guest’s check.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. For more information, visit nokidhungry.org.

