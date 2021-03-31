Taja “Lady J” Jacobs Leads National Movement for Weekly Invocations

“Never Too Busy To Pray” airs live online every Friday

Beverly Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The country has been hurting at significant levels over the course of the past year, from the pandemic to issues of race to the most recent mass shootings, and many are at a loss as to how to remain strong. Taja “Lady J” Jacobs , TV and radio personality, entrepreneur and counselor, is leading a movement that offers a solution for those who want to lean on their faith during these challenging times. Never Too Busy To Pray is a weekly program that airs live every Friday on Facebook and YouTube at 12 p.m. EST.

“As a pastor and someone committed to helping others, I believe strongly in the power of prayer and see that more and more people are in need of invocations,” said Taja Jacobs, Founder and Host of Never Too Busy To Pray. “Our country and the world have been dealing with some very painful and stressful issues over the past year. By carving out a bit of time each week, we can hopefully re-center ourselves and find the strength to do what is necessary to support our mental and emotional health, as well as lift up others.”

In addition to Never Too Busy To Pray, Taja Jacobs extends her focus on helping and inspiring others with a talk show that she co-hosts with her husband, Dr. Fredrick Jacobs . “Dr. J the Counselor” is a relationship-focused program that airs on Stevie Wonder’s Los Angeles-based station, KJLH 102.3.

The Fredricks have also co-authored a book, “Do I Want to Stay Married?” As individuals of faith, the Fredricks are service-minded throughout various initiatives in their lives. On the business side, the two co-founded and currently spearhead Celebrity’s Soul Food, the nation’s first soul food chain. Taja Jacobs also serves as Chief Sustainability Officer for the restaurant brand that features premium soul food that is prepared fresh and utilizes high quality ingredients.

“Through Celebrity’s, I am able to serve others through an additional outlet,” added Jacobs. “Our company holds a high standard for customer service with our philosophy that every guest is treated like a star. We also firmly believe in community and being active supporters of the neighborhoods that we serve. We try to impress on our teams that ‘To be good, we must do good’ and this is demonstrated through our work with non-profit organizations for the homeless, hungry, and others in need.”

Taja Jacobs was recently recognized for her commitment to service by Nishpress Magazine. The publication’s February issue spotlighted Jacobs and other inspiring women for their notable contributions.

For more information about Taja Jacobs, visit www.tajajacobs.com or follow her on Facebook .

For more information about Celebrity’s Soul Food, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com .

