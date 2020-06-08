Taffer’s Tavern Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Deal for Greater Washington D.C.

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer sells franchise rights to the world’s largest sous vide manufacturer, Cuisine Solutions

Washington, DC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative new full service tavern concept, created by industry leading hospitality expert Jon Taffer , announced a multi-unit franchise deal with Cuisine Solutions , the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods, to bring the ‘Kitchen of the Future’ to the D.C. metro area. Taffer’s Tavern has its eyes set on bringing its delicious bar fare and world-class beverage program to the most popular mass gathering centers in D.C. and Northern Virginia including Arlington, Reston, Penn Quarter, Dupont Circle, and more.

“We have brought together some of the best in the business to create a genuine tavern experience,” commented Taffer. “Superlative cuisine, an innovative cocktail program, and an atmosphere I know our customers will really enjoy. Above all, we have prioritized our customers’ safety and well-being into the design and flow of the kitchen and dining areas. From food preparation to the seating and interaction with staff, Taffer’s Tavern will be a worry-free dining experience.”

With a streamlined kitchen design that eliminates the need for costly, traditional commercial equipment, Taffer’s Tavern leverages advanced sous vide food preparation methods to deliver delicious, comfort bar fare and a unique array of premium beverage choices.

“By working with Jon Taffer’s vision for the tavern, we quickly realized the opportunity to finally prove the full scope of benefits of having a 100% sous vide kitchen. Following our core of innovation, we will also use Taffer’s Tavern back of the kitchen as a lab for our Dark Assembly Kitchen, being able to fully prove this concept for future developments,” said Cuisine Solutions President and CEO Felipe Hasselmann. “The D.C. metro is extremely valuable right now, and we know that Taffer’s Tavern will be perfect for a high-quality conversion in this market.”

Taffer’s Tavern has partnered with Fransmart , the global leader in franchise development, to bring the fastest growing pub concept to the top 40 major media markets across the U.S.

“Nothing new or innovative has been done nationally in full-service restaurants or taverns,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “Taffer’s Tavern is designed for thriving in the future – more volume in smaller spaces and more volume with fewer employees, making it easier for employees to get it right every time.”

Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide – the innovative, slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, retailers and major hotels.

“Cuisine Solutions is more than a manufacturer and supplier of excellent sous vide products throughout the world,” said Hasselmann. “We are a company that finds solutions for those who entrust us to help them with culinary creations they want to develop for the audiences they serve. Our bench is deep with culinary experts who approach both day-to-day and once-in-a-lifetime industry challenges with enthusiasm, compassion and creativity.”

Cuisine Solutions has worked with top shelf brands for years, developing original innovations like the sous vide egg bite. Recognizing innovation in the making, Cuisine Solutions purchased the franchise rights for Taffer’s Tavern locations both in the heart of Washington D.C. and around the beltway in Virginia, not far from its Sterling headquarters.

“It’s a great time to be a tenant looking for conversions and it’s ideal to work with a larger format space that doesn’t need hoods or venting,” said Lee Engle, retail strategist, CBRE Retail Services. “Landlords are going to love Taffer’s Tavern.”

The first Taffer’s Tavern location is opening this summer in the Atlanta area, showcasing outstanding bar fare, signature cocktails and a place to safely gather, eat, drink and share experiences. For more information on Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/tafferstavern .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with more than 35 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Best known as Executive Producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that has just wrapped its seventh season. In 2019, Jon launched Taffer’s Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available in retail stores, including Walmart, across the country. In the same year, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which will launch in Atlanta summer 2020. Taffer’s Tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails, delicious bar fare, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Virtual Teaching, his digital teaching platform, and Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, “Bar Rescue’ star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails, delicious bar fare, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology. Taffer’s Tavern will launch its first tavern in the Atlanta, Georgia, area in the summer of 2020. For more information, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide – the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, retailers and major hotels. For more information, visit https://www.cuisinesolutions.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .