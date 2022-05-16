Taffer’s Tavern Readies To Open in D.C., Hiring Industry Powerhouse GM

Hiring kicks off with 25-year hospitality veteran tapped as general manager of Taffer’s Tavern’s newest location

Washington, DC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative, full-service tavern concept founded by industry-leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer , has appointed restaurant industry powerhouse, Leonard Hellebuyck, as general manager of the brand’s soon-to-open Washington, D.C. location next to Capital One Arena. Hellebuyck brings more than 25 years of restaurant development and customer relations experience to support Taffer’s Tavern’s entrance into the D.C. full-service restaurant industry.

“Leonard’s experience in customer relations, operations and his knowledge of the ever-changing consumer marketplace makes him the ideal, results-driven candidate to introduce Taffer’s Tavern’s dynamic restaurant concept to the D.C. restaurant scene,” said Taffer. “As Taffer’s Tavern continues significant momentum, with plans to expand from two to seven locations across the country this year, I know Leonard will help establish a strong foundation for long-term growth in our nation’s capital.”

Hellebuyck’s extensive experience includes leading Capital Restaurant Concepts’ diverse group of restaurants in and around the metropolitan D.C. area as area director and general manager. In this role, he managed the growth, daily operations, monthly inventory and the promotional event development for the portfolio of restaurants.

“Taffer’s Tavern is the efficient, inviting, innovative concept that the restaurant industry needs,” said Hellebuyck. “I am delighted for the opportunity to help grow this brand and bring the outstanding menu items, vibrant atmosphere and the streamlined restaurant format to the D.C. area.”

Together with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, Taffer’s Tavern is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States and seeking franchisees to bring the innovative concept to new areas. To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, watch this video or visit https://fransmart.com/taffers-tavern-food-and-spirits .

The Washington, D.C. and Boston Taffer’s Tavern locations are now hiring for all positions. To inquire about career opportunities at Washington, D.C., Boston or other Taffer’s Tavern locations, visit https://www.tafferstavern.com/careers . To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small kitchen footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-in-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Restaurant365. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, and FedEx Field in Maryland, with additional locations planned for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Las Vegas and Orlando areas with more markets to follow. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of experience in the hospitality, entertainment, and nightlife industries. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that is now in its eighth season. This year Jon goes head-to-head against chef Robert Irvine in 24-hour restaurant makeovers on an all-new three-episode series streaming on discovery+ called Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer. In 2019, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020 with several locations poised to open in 2022. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern foods, and the latest advancements in restaurant technologies. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is a best-selling author having written three books: “Raise the Bar,” “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” and his newest book “The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

