Taffer’s Tavern To Open in Boston Area’s Arsenal Yards Late Summer

Innovative restaurant franchise on track to triple its national footprint by fall 2022

Boston, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative, full-service tavern concept founded by leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer , has announced that it will open its first Boston area location at Arsenal Yards , the thriving new neighborhood in Watertown from Boylston Properties and Wilder, later this summer. The Watertown, Massachusetts opening marks the second Taffer’s Tavern franchise location, with a third opening rapidly approaching in Washington, D.C. The brand’s first restaurant opened in October 2020 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Working with Fransmart , the leading franchise development company known for growing emerging concepts like Five Guys, The Halal Guys and more into national brands, Taffer’s Tavern will triple its nationwide footprint in 2022 with even more locations in the development pipeline.

“With its use of technology to streamline operations and lower labor costs, Taffer’s Tavern represents a new model for restaurants post-pandemic,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “It’s the first truly groundbreaking full-service restaurant brand in a decade, and its resonating with seasoned franchisees who are looking for a concept that can still thrive despite the current challenges in the industry.”

Ahead of the Watertown grand opening, Taffer stopped by the restaurant to personally examine the steady construction progress.

“After witnessing the Taffer’s Tavern Watertown construction progress firsthand, I can already envision the ways our restaurant will serve as a warm and welcoming destination for the Watertown community,” said Taffer. “As the grand opening date inches closer, I could not be more excited to bring Taffer’s Tavern to an area with such a unique history, energetic atmosphere and dynamic food scene.”

Watertown franchisees and Boston area natives Marc Magerman and Peter Weber of 8G Hospitality Associates, LLC bring more than 10 years of experience running highly successful Five Guys franchises in Massachusetts. The Arsenal Yards location marks the first of several Taffer’s Tavern restaurants operated by Magerman and Weber. They are eager to bring the tavern’s delicious menu offerings and distinctive beverage program to New England.

“Our priority at Taffer’s Tavern is to provide our guests with a welcoming atmosphere and soulful tavern menu by leveraging the latest cooking and labor-saving techniques in full-service dining,” said Magerman. “The opening of this new Boston area location is the necessary next step in furthering Jon’s goal to take Taffer’s Tavern to more communities across the country.”

Taffer’s Tavern looks onto the new Bond Square, the development’s outdoor pedestrian space which is filled with bustling restaurant patios and shops. They are joining Arsenal Yards’ current lineup of restaurants, shops, hotels and residential areas, along with a luxury seven screen cinema, grocery store and fitness boutique. Multiple new additions are slated to open later this year and into 2023.

Local fine arts painter and muralist Adam O’Day recently completed an expansive mural on the Taffer’s Tavern exterior wall that pays homage to the Old-World taverns that have graced Boston’s historic streets for centuries. The vibrant work of art is visible from Arsenal Street and will serve as a guidepost to welcome guests to Taffer’s Tavern among the various restaurant, retail and entertainment offerings nestled alongside the Charles River.

Taffer’s Tavern is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States and seeking franchisees to lock in territories and bring the innovative concept to new areas. To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, watch this video or visit https://fransmart.com/taffers-tavern-food-and-spirits .

Taffer’s Tavern Watertown is actively hiring for all positions. To inquire about career opportunities, visit https://www.tafferstavern.com/careers . To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern, visit https://www.tafferstavern.com . To learn more about Arsenal Yards, visit https://arsenalyards.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small kitchen footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-in-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Restaurant365. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, and FedEx Field in Maryland, with additional locations planned for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Las Vegas and Orlando areas with more markets to follow. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of experience in the hospitality, entertainment, and nightlife industries. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that is now in its eighth season. This year Jon goes head-to-head against chef Robert Irvine in 24-hour restaurant makeovers on an all-new three-episode series streaming on discovery+ called Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer. In 2019, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020 with several locations poised to open in 2022. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern foods, and the latest advancements in restaurant technologies. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is a best-selling author having written three books: “Raise the Bar,” “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” and his newest book “The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1 billion dollars in revenue to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

About Arsenal Yards

Along the Charles River, Greater Boston’s next great neighborhood is thriving in the East End of Watertown. Arsenal Yards boasts curated shops, eateries, fitness, and entertainment venues including Buttermilk & Bourbon, Condesa Restaurante Mexicano, Kura Sushi, The Majestic 7, Shake Shack, City Works Eatery & Pour House, Gordon’s Wine, Pure Barre, Roche Bros. Ulta and more. Spanning over one million square feet, Arsenal Yards offers 200,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art life science space, home to current biotech tenants SQZ Biotech, Kymera and Arkuda; 300 contemporary apartments at Blvd & Bond; and a 146-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton. With a focus on building community, Arsenal Yards hosts seasonal event series for both residents and visitors, including outdoor musical performances and fitness classes, along with a “Picnic in the Park” series in the summer months and a “Fireside” fire pit activation in winter. Arsenal Yards is a co-development of Boylston Properties and Wilder. For more information visit www.arsenalyards.com .

