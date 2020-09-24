Taffer’s Tavern Names Shift4 Payments as Its Point-of-Sale and Payment Processing Partner

Shift4 Payments will provide secure, safe and streamlined payment processing solutions for Jon Taffer’s innovative tavern franchise, including mobile and contactless payments

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative tavern concept created by award-winning hospitality expert and world-renowned business consultant Jon Taffer , announced a technology partnership with Shift4 Payments , a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology. Taffer’s Tavern will use Shift4’s point-of-sale (POS) and SkyTab® mobile payment solutions to create a comprehensive, all-in-one payment processing ecosystem for the pioneering restaurant franchise.

“I have partnered with Shift4 for the better half of a decade and can attest to the company’s continuous cycle of innovation and added-value service offering,” said Jon Taffer, founder of Taffer’s Tavern, and star and executive producer of Bar Rescue. “With Shift4, I know that Taffer’s Tavern will remain on the cutting edge of payment processing solutions that enhance safety and convenience for our guests, while building operational efficiencies for our staff and franchise partners.”

In addition to Shift4’s point-of-sale systems, Taffer’s Tavern will also utilize SkyTab, the company’s mobile solution for tableside ordering and payment. Taffer’s Tavern servers can use the portable terminal to take orders and make secure payments tableside, as well as quickly split checks, add gratuity, send e-receipts or print paper receipts. For restaurant operators, Shift4 offers marketing integration benefits that allow franchisees to collect customer e-mail addresses to build a database, develop customer profiles that include menu preferences, and create intelligent and effective marketing campaigns and promotions.

“After working with Jon for years through Bar Rescue collaborations, I am proud to have Shift4 technology become an integral part of his innovative restaurant concept,” said Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments. “Our contactless payment technologies help build on the robust safety measures that Taffer’s Tavern is thoughtfully implementing across the board. We cannot wait to have our seamless POS and payment solutions work for customers, employees and franchisees alike.”

Always ahead of the industry curve, Taffer first established the Taffer’s Safe Dining System

as a signature approach to building trust and transparency with patrons by committing to the highest safety standards. Now, as many restaurants are working to adapt existing protocols to adhere to pandemic-related safety requirements, Taffer’s Tavern follows a blueprint that inherently builds safety into the restaurant design, staff training and food preparation techniques. The partnership with Shift4 helps reduce points of interaction through a fully integrated ordering system and contactless payment technology, allowing staff to focus on creating a safe, enjoyable dining experience for guests.

With multi-unit franchise deals already secured in the Washington, D.C., Boston and Atlanta areas, the first Taffer’s Tavern location is opening in the coming weeks in Alpharetta, Georgia, showcasing outstanding food, signature cocktails and as a place to safely gather, eat, drink and share experiences. Taffer has partnered with Fransmart as the exclusive franchise development partner for Taffer’s Tavern to facilitate the national rollout of the emerging brand.

For more information about Shift4 Payments, visit www.shift4.com . For more information about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/tafferstavern . For more information about Taffer’s Tavern, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omni-commerce ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is a highly-reputed entertainer, entrepreneur, consultant and thought leader with more than 35 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality and nightlife industries. Leveraging extensive global experience with powerhouse brands and award-winning ventures, Jon is a valuable asset for companies seeking guidance on transformation, training programs, and “reaction management strategy.” His broad areas of expertise include product and brand recognition, merchandising promotions, customer acquisition, product marketing, go-to-market strategy, television, and public speaking. Starring as the host and Executive Producer of Bar Rescue on Paramount Network, the high rated show just wrapped its seventh season. Bar Rescue is a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure, utilizing his four decades of unprecedented industry experience and trademarked Reaction Management strategy to consult on everything from menu design to cost management. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Virtual Teaching, his digital teaching platform, and Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels, Peninsula Hotels, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue, Wolfgang Puck Express, Anheuser-Bush and the N9NE Steakhouse at Palms Casino Resort. Jon has been featured in numerous international publications such as Forbes Magazine, Entrepreneur, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times, among other prominent media outlets. He has appeared as a guest on shows ranging from Rachael Ray to Jimmy Kimmel Live to Good Morning America and continues regular appearances on Varney & Co. on the Fox Business News, and as a guest on many other major news networks. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his new book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” which stomps on the excuses holding people back from their own success in life and business. For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, “Bar Rescue” star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails, delicious food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology. Taffer’s Tavern will launch its first tavern in the Atlanta, Georgia, area in the fall of 2020. For more information, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

Safe Harbor Statement and Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated performance of Shift4 Payment, Inc.’s (“our”, the “Company” or Shift4”) processing solutions for Jon Taffer’s tavern franchise systems. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business and results of operations; our ability to differentiate ourselves from our competitors and compete effectively; our ability to anticipate and respond to changing industry trends and merchant and consumer needs; our ability to continue making acquisitions of businesses or assets; our ability to continue to expand our market share or expand into new markets; our reliance on third-party vendors to provide products and services; our ability to integrate our services and products with operating systems, devices, software and web browsers; our ability to maintain merchant and software partner relationships and strategic partnerships; the effects of global economic, political and other conditions on consumer, business and government spending; our compliance with governmental regulation and other legal obligations, particularly related to privacy, data protection and information security, and consumer protection laws; our ability to establish, maintain and enforce effective risk management policies and procedures; our ability to protect our systems and data from continually evolving cybersecurity risks, security breaches and other technological risks; potential harm caused by software defects, computer viruses and development delays; the effect of degradation of the quality of the products and services we offer; potential harm caused by increased customer attrition; potential harm caused by fraud by merchants or others; potential harm caused by damage to our reputation or brands; our ability to recruit, retain and develop qualified personnel; our reliance on a single or limited number of suppliers; the effects of seasonality and volatility on our operating results; the effect of various legal proceedings; our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations; our ability to protect, enforce and defend our intellectual property rights; our ability to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; our compliance with laws, regulations and enforcement activities that affect our industry; our dependence on distributions from Shift4 Payments, LLC to pay our taxes and expenses, including payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement; and the significant influence Rook and Searchlight will continue to have over us after this offering, including control over decisions that require the approval of stockholders. These and other important factors are discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus filed with the SEC on September 10, 2020 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 12, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-842-5400

The post Taffer's Tavern Names Shift4 Payments as Its Point-of-Sale and Payment Processing Partner first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.