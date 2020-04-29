Taffer’s Tavern Launches Taffer’s Safe Dining System

Cleanliness and sanitation are the centerpiece of the Jon Taffer brand and Taffer’s Tavern

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative restaurant concept created by award-winning hospitality expert and world-renowned business consultant Jon Taffer , was developed to be the safest franchise brand in history, long before the coronavirus pandemic. In order to alleviate concerns from patrons who require a safer dining environment, Taffer launched Taffer’s Safe Dining System .

“Taffer’s Tavern is way ahead of the industry curve when it comes to staff and patron safety. Every product, preparation, cooking, plating and service program is designed to remove biological and other contaminants,” said Taffer. “In addition to making safety a top priority, Taffer’s Tavern uses cutting-edge technology and products to deliver excellent quality foods and delicious flavors in a third of time and with up to 40% less labor than a traditional casual dining kitchen.”

Taffer’s Safe Dining System includes:

Highest food sanitation standards

No raw protein – food sealed from commissary

Operated to medical sanitation standards

“Medically” safe preparation techniques (i.e. masks, gloves, etc.)

Greatly reduced kitchen labor/employees

Employee temperature logs (start, middle, end of shift)

Untouched by human hands

The concept’s Georgia franchise partner, Five Guys Taverns, LLC, signed a multi-unit franchise deal with Taffer’s Tavern last year, and aims to open the first of five total units in Alpharetta, Georgia. Located at 33 South Main Street, the first Taffer’s Tavern is situated in the Liberty Hall building directly across from City Hall and is anticipated to open by July 2020.

“I worked with Jon on a ‘Bar Rescue’ renovation and witnessed firsthand his expertise and heightened understanding when it comes to the restaurant and bar experience. The idea of ‘tavern dining’ is a timeless concept rooted in community, which makes Taffer’s Tavern the perfect addition to Alpharetta’s historical downtown area,” said Seth Chandlee, CEO of Chandlee and Sons Construction and founding partner of Five Guys Taverns, LLC.

“As the first Taffer’s Tavern franchisees,” Chandlee continued, “my partner, Hemant Suri, and I cannot be more excited to implement Jon’s safe dining program. This is a well thought out, revolutionary approach that builds best practices for personnel and transparency for patrons into the core of the business. It is unheard of to see such levels of technology woven into the daily structure of staff operations, systems, and overall culture of a restaurant. Jon is truly a visionary!”

With a streamlined kitchen design that eliminates the need for costly traditional commercial equipment, Taffer’s Tavern leverages advanced sous vide food preparation methods to deliver delicious, comfort bar fare and a unique array of premium beverage choices.

To facilitate growth for the emerging brand, Taffer has partnered with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as the exclusive franchise development partner for Taffer’s Tavern.

Together with Fransmart, Taffer’s Tavern is targeting the 50 largest media markets throughout North America for expansion. For more information about Taffer’s Tavern, visit www.tafferstavern.com . For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/Taffers-Tavern .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is a highly-reputed entertainer, entrepreneur, consultant and thought leader with more than 35 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality and nightlife industries. Leveraging extensive global experience with powerhouse brands and award-winning ventures, Jon is a valuable asset for companies seeking guidance on transformation, training programs, and “reaction management strategy.” His broad areas of expertise include product and brand recognition, merchandising promotions, customer acquisition, product marketing, go-to-market strategy, television, and public speaking. Starring as the host and Executive Producer of Bar Rescue on Paramount Network, the high rated show just wrapped its seventh season. Bar Rescue is a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure, utilizing his four decades of unprecedented industry experience and trademarked Reaction Management strategy to consult on everything from menu design to cost management. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Virtual Teaching, his digital teaching platform, and Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels, Peninsula Hotels, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue, Wolfgang Puck Express, Anheuser-Bush and the N9NE Steakhouse at Palms Casino Resort. Jon has been featured in numerous international publications such as Forbes Magazine, Entrepreneur, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times, among other prominent media outlets. He has appeared as a guest on shows ranging from Rachael Ray to Jimmy Kimmel Live to Good Morning America and continues regular appearances on Varney & Co. on the Fox Business News, and as a guest on many other major news networks. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his new book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” which stomps on the excuses holding people back from their own success in life and business. For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .