Taffer’s Tavern Lands Agreement To Bring the Innovative Restaurant to D.C. Metro Airports

Washington, DC ( RestaurantNews.com ) The sky’s the limit for Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative, new full-service tavern concept founded by hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer , which signed an agreement to open locations within Washington, D.C., metro airports. Once a specific site is identified, it will mark the second non-traditional, satellite location for the franchise brand after recently celebrating a successful grand opening at FedEx Field, home to the NFL’s Washington Football Team. Taffer is working with experienced airport concessions operator Raj Gandhi to establish the first of several Taffer’s Tavern airport locations.

“With the return to travel underway, I strongly believe that Taffer’s Tavern will thrive at any airport. An airport is not just a hub for airplanes and airstrips anymore, nowadays it provides an enjoyable and memorable travel experience that starts long before customers arrive at the terminal. Patrons are looking for unique style dining options with quality food, which is exactly what Taffer’s Tavern Old-World tavern ambiance and menu provides,” said Gandhi. “From a business perspective, with an average split of 50/50 food and beverage sales, the latest advancements in food preparation technology, and Jon Taffer’s decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Taffer’s Tavern is an ideal restaurant concept to introduce as an airport location.”

Gandhi currently operates the Firkin & Fox at Dulles International Airport (IAD). In 2019, IAD and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) collectively had nearly 50 million annual passengers travel through the facilities. According to data from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, DCA alone saw domestic commercial passenger activity increase 205.6% in August 2021 compared to the same time last year.

“Busy airports have tens of thousands of hungry travelers passing through the terminals each day. An airport location will allow people from all over the world to see and experience the Taffer’s Tavern brand as we continue to open full-service and non-traditional restaurant locations in some of the busiest areas throughout the country,” said Jon Taffer. “I designed Taffer’s Tavern to provide consistent, high-quality casual dining with state-of-the-art technology. I’m so excited about working with a proven full-service airport operator like Raj to bring Taffer’s Tavern to an airport setting, which will greatly benefit from these built-in efficiencies.”

In addition to the recent FedEx Field location opening and inaugural restaurant opening in the Atlanta area last fall, Taffer’s Tavern is preparing to open a full-service restaurant within the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood, adjacent to the Capital One Arena in downtown D.C. To facilitate growth for the emerging brand, Taffer has partnered with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and QDOBA Mexican Grill.

“Studies have shown people spend up to $140 in the airport on average before they even board a plane. Given Raj’s experience as an airport restaurant operator, it was easy for him to recognize that opening a Taffer’s Tavern as an airport location allows the business to take advantage of high volume of people in a defined space,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “A Taffer’s Tavern will perform extremely well due to being a hoodless/ventless restaurant with a highly successful drink program that is able to consistently serve customers delicious, high-quality tavern fare at lightning-fast speed.”

Taffer is leveraging his decades of experience in the hospitality industry, along with the latest advancements in food prep/service technology and the industry’s highest safety standards, to start a casual dining revolution. The groundbreaking concept is ideal for multi-unit franchisees and experienced entrepreneurs looking to be part of a rapidly growing brand with the flexibility to operate in both traditional and non-traditional locations. Operated with a kitchen of the future, the industry-leading technology used in Taffer’s Tavern allows minimal need for food preparation and handling, drastically reducing back-of-house labor. In addition, the innovative and simplified cooking techniques allow for less experienced kitchen staff and helps reduce cook time by 50 – 90% compared to traditional kitchens.

“The operational model and brand power of Taffer’s Tavern is unique all-around. I’m thrilled to have the chance to collaborate with Fransmart in a new way after working with the organization to establish my very first franchise endeavor,” continued Gandhi. “I have known Dan Rowe for more than 15 years now. I appreciate his mentorship and value his extensive experience in the franchising industry, so I know when Fransmart presents an opportunity to me it’s going to be a winning concept.”

With multiple units already secured in the greater Las Vegas, Boston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia, areas, as well as Northern and Central Florida, Taffer’s Tavern is quickly expanding across the United States. For more information about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, watch this video or visit www.fransmart.com/tafferstavern .

To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-of-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Compeat. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, with additional locations planned for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Las Vegas and Orlando areas with more markets to follow. For more information, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Best known as Executive Producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that is now in its eighth season. In 2019, Jon launched Taffer’s Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available direct to consumers and in retail stores across the country. In the same year, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated pub-style food, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

