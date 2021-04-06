Taffer’s Tavern Inks 10-Unit Deal for Florida and Georgia

Jon Taffer’s casual dining franchise concept is headed to the Sunshine State while expanding its footprint in Georgia

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative, new full service tavern concept founded by industry-leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer , has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring 10 locations to Northern and Central Florida, with an initial focus on the Orlando metro area, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Panhandle regions. The territory also extends into Savannah, Georgia.

“Signing on to Taffer’s Tavern was an easy decision for me, as Jon has an excellent reputation,” said franchisee Nilesh Patel. “I believe the Taffer’s Tavern brand has tremendous power to grow, especially at a time when consumers are eager to enjoy dining out again, so we wanted to commit early with a large territory. Plus, the restaurant, bar and kitchen designs and equipment are truly future-proof. When you add Jon’s name, it is like a cherry on top.”

The first outpost of the casual-dining brand opened just outside of Atlanta in Alpharetta, Georgia, last fall, and with 22 units already secured in the greater Las Vegas, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta areas, Taffer’s Tavern is quickly expanding across the United States. The restaurant concept features elevated tavern food and a world-class beverage program, as well as the industry’s highest safety standards for both guests and staff. It is operated with a kitchen and bar of the future, featuring the latest advancements in food prep/service technology.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Florida, and I am genuinely excited for the good people of this fine state to get to know Taffer’s Tavern,” said Jon Taffer. “Nil is a successful, high volume restaurant and bar operator who understands the standards and high expectations required to be successful in this region, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him as our partner.”

The groundbreaking concept is ideal for franchisees looking to be part of a rapidly growing brand. The industry-leading technology allows minimal need for food preparation and handling, drastically reducing back-of-house labor. In addition, the innovative and simplified cooking techniques allow for less experienced kitchen staff and helps reduce cook time by 50 – 90% compared to traditional kitchens.

To facilitate growth for the emerging brand, Taffer has partnered with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill. Taffer is currently seeking experienced franchisees to continue bringing the Taffer’s Tavern concept to the 50 largest media markets throughout North America.

For more information about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, watch this video or visit www.fransmart.com/tafferstavern . To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-of-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Compeat. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, with additional locations planned for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston and Las Vegas areas with more markets to follow. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Best known as Executive Producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that has just wrapped its seventh season. In 2019, Jon launched Taffer’s Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available direct to consumers and in retail stores across the country. In the same year, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated pub-style food, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

