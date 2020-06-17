Taffer’s Tavern Continues National Franchise Expansion with Multi-Unit Deal in Boston

Successful franchisees see growth opportunity in ‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer’s tavern concept

Boston, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative new full service tavern concept, created by industry leading hospitality expert Jon Taffer , announced another multi-unit franchise agreement. This agreement brings five locations to the greater Boston area. With more than 10 years of running highly successful Five Guys franchises in Massachusetts, Marc Magerman and Peter Weber of 8G Hospitality Associates, LLC, are eager to bring the delicious Taffer’s Tavern bar fare and distinctive beverage program to New England.

“As the restaurant industry has faced unparalleled challenges this year, our restaurant concept is uniquely suited to cope and, in fact, thrive under the health and safety conditions required from our customers in this COVID reality,” said Taffer. “We have actually seen our franchise support grow rapidly against the industry trends, and we embrace our new home in Boston as proof of that.”

With the first Taffer’s Tavern location opening in the Atlanta area later this year, and a recent franchise commitment to open additional locations in the Washington, D.C. area, the Boston area deal marks the third confirmed territory along the East Coast.

“Marc and I are both from Massachusetts. We grew up together and became business partners when Five Guys began to franchise in New England. Together, we’ve opened 13 Five Guys restaurants in seven years. We know the Boston area will welcome this new and different concept, and we are excited to partner with Jon Taffer and his team,” said Weber. “Right now, there is tremendous opportunity to identify prime sites that will enable us to bring this innovative tavern concept to life.”

Taffer’s Tavern has partnered with Fransmart , the global leader in franchise development, to bring the fastest growing pub concept to the top 40 major media markets across the U.S.

Each Taffer’s Tavern location comes fully equipped with the latest tools and technology to run a highly efficient kitchen. Ventless and automated cooking systems from The Middleby Corporation, a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry, will be used exclusively in Taffer’s Tavern kitchens. In addition, Taffer worked with Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading sous vide manufacturer, to craft a proprietary menu with many rich, flavorful items that are prepared using the precise, slow cooking method of sous vide.

“The Taffer’s Tavern ‘Kitchen of the Future’ balances a focus on premium food, rigorous attention to cleanliness, and efficient operations. This enables us to apply our resources and energy into ensuring that our customers receive a memorable and unique dining experience,” said Magerman. “Outstanding guest service is our top priority. We expect Taffer’s Tavern to attract loyal, repeat customers.”

The franchise duo are seasoned restaurant operators and franchisees. They credit their success to choosing top-tier locations, hiring experienced restaurant management teams, and working closely with their franchisor partner. Magerman and Weber are currently focused on finding the premier Massachusetts location to open their first Taffer’s Tavern.

“My favorite part of America is New England and the Northeast. Some of the oldest restaurants in America are from the Northeast with many coming directly from Boston – that is tavern country. I’ve known Peter and Marc as extremely strong operators in the Five Guys system and can’t wait to see how well they operate Taffer’s Taverns in New England,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “Right now, the timing is perfect to find amazing, home run locations and high-quality conversions to open new Taffer’s Tavern restaurants at a dramatically lower cost.”

With a hoodless and ventless kitchen, Taffer’s Tavern boasts lower construction costs, minimized kitchen footprint, reduced training time, as well as a clean and safe working environment that decreases overall labor needs while efficiently producing the highest-quality dining experience for its customers.

The first Taffer’s Tavern location is opening later this year in Alpharetta, Georgia, showcasing outstanding bar fare, signature cocktails and a place to safely gather, eat, drink and share experiences. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/tafferstavern .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with more than 35 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Best known as Executive Producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that has just wrapped its seventh season. In 2019, Jon launched Taffer’s Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available in retail stores, including Walmart, across the country. In the same year, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which will launch in Atlanta in 2020. Taffer’s Tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails, delicious bar fare, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Virtual Teaching, his digital teaching platform, and Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, “Bar Rescue’ star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails, delicious bar fare, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology. Taffer’s Tavern will launch its first tavern in the Atlanta, Georgia, area in 2020. For more information, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .

