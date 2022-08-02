Taffer’s Tavern To Celebrate Back-to-Back Grand Openings in D.C. and Boston Areas

Jon Taffer continues to grow his innovative restaurant brand with outstanding tavern food, crafted cocktails and advanced kitchen technologies

Washington, DC / Boston, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative, full-service restaurant concept founded by leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer , announced opening dates for the brand’s next two full-service restaurant locations in Washington, D.C., and the Greater Boston area of Watertown, MA. Taffer will celebrate the openings with a Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, September 1 in D.C. and Thursday September 8 in Watertown, MA. Both restaurants are now accepting reservations online .

“As Taffer’s Tavern expands its footprint to two of our nation’s most vibrant culinary destinations, we are looking forward to welcoming the greater Boston and D.C. communities in to experience our elevated tavern offerings and to create lasting memories,” said Taffer. “Hosting these two Grand Opening celebrations within a week of each other represents the overall momentum we’re experiencing for the brand.”

The first Taffer’s Tavern restaurant opened in October 2020 in Alpharetta, Georgia, with a second location opening in 2021 as a concessionaire in FedEx Field, home to the Washington Commanders, located in Landover, MD. Working with Fransmart , the leading franchise development company known for growing emerging concepts like Five Guys, The Halal Guys and more into national brands, Taffer’s Tavern has secured several multi-unit franchise deals in key markets across the country, including a deal to bring the brand to Las Vegas and 10 locations to Savannah, Georgia and Northern and Central Florida, with an initial focus on the Orlando metro area, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Panhandle regions. These upcoming markets are in addition to those where Taffer’s Tavern now has a presence: Georgia, Washington, D.C. and Massachusetts.

“Taffer’s Tavern reimagines the modern restaurant with its use of technology to streamline operations and lower labor costs,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “It’s effectively delivering a top-notch dining experience for its customers, and it continually proves it’s one of the best investments for franchisees looking for the next big thing in full-service dining.”

Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub, a regular gathering place for friends and family alike, Taffer’s Tavern is designed with traditional Old-World taverns in mind, with an ambiance that is inviting, warm and comfortable, distinguished by dark woods, soft leathers, copper accents and elevated tavern food and beverage offerings.

“We are excited to welcome the first Taffer’s Tavern to the New England area and be a part of the new development of Arsenal Yards in the Boston suburb of Watertown. Jon’s vision of creating a place for the community will resonate well in this neighborhood. His commitment to quality and the highest standards are reflected in everything we have done here, creating a place that will provide our guests with a welcoming atmosphere and elevated tavern menu that they will enjoy again and again,” said local Boston franchise owner Marc Magerman of 8G Hospitality.

“We worked with Jon Taffer on creating an incredible restaurant experience where every detail was discussed and developed with our guest experience in mind,” said local D.C. franchise owner and Cuisine Solutions President and CEO Felipe Hasselmann. “It has been a great experience for us to consult with Jon on the state-of-the-art kitchen design for the Taffer’s Tavern concept, and we are thrilled to be a franchise owner as well. So, while the tavern itself incorporates many state-of-the-art innovations when it comes to food preparation and safety, the focus is delivering a high-quality, delicious experience in an inviting environment that we know our patrons will enjoy.”

The Watertown and D.C. menus will include Taffer’s Tavern menu favorites such as Jon’s Roast Beef Au Jus, Braised Short Rib and Tot Roast Fries in addition to other signature Plates and Handhelds. New items created specifically for the Boston area location will be New England Clam Chowder and a Lobster Roll, while D.C. residents can savor on a city staple, mumbo sauce, among the flavorful options available for Taffer’s Wings.

Taffer’s Tavern boasts a best-in-class beverage program and features a diverse selection of spirits, wines and beers, many of local and regional provenance. Its signature cocktails employ some of the most advanced mixology techniques while staying on-trend and introducing photo-worthy cocktails that taste even better than they look. Guest favorites include The Campfire and Berry-Impressive, among several other crafted cocktails and “As Seen on Bar Rescue” recipes.

Named one of FSR magazine’s 50 NextGen Casual Brands to Watch , Taffer’s Tavern is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States and seeking franchisees to lock in territories and bring the innovative concept to new areas. To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, watch this video or visit https://fransmart.com/taffers-tavern-food-and-spirits .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern foods influenced by American favorites, excellent customer service and the highest safety standards in the industry. Designed with traditional Old-World taverns in mind, its ambience is inviting, warm, and comfortable, making guests feel relaxed and welcomed visit after visit. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, and FedEx Field in Maryland, with additional locations planned for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Las Vegas and Orlando areas with more markets to follow. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of experience in the hospitality, entertainment, and nightlife industries. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that is now in its eighth season. This year Jon goes head-to-head against chef Robert Irvine in 24-hour restaurant makeovers on an all-new three-episode series streaming on discovery+ called Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer. In 2019, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020 with several locations poised to open in 2022. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern foods, and the latest advancements in restaurant technologies. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is a best-selling author having written three books: “Raise the Bar,” “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” and his newest book “The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1 billion dollars in revenue to date.?For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-842-5400

