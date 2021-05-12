Taffer’s Tavern Announces First Location in Washington, D.C.

Jon Taffer’s franchise partner signs lease to open next to Capital One Arena in D.C.’s Penn Quarter

Washington, DC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer , today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions , the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.

“We have found a class A property in the heart of downtown that gives us a perfect foundation to transform the space and work with Jon to bring the Taffer’s Tavern vision to life in D.C.,” said Cuisine Solutions President and CEO Felipe Hasselmann. “With an eye toward the future, we envision adding to the vibrancy of the area with locals, tourists and professionals alike enjoying what we bring to the table. The location is a perfect spot to catch up with neighbors over cocktails, grab a beer before the game, or enjoy a great meal and explore everything the district has to offer.”

Taffer is leveraging his decades of experience in the hospitality industry, along with the latest advancements in food prep/service technology and the industry’s highest safety standards, to start a casual dining revolution. The first outpost of the casual-dining brand opened just outside of Atlanta in Alpharetta, Georgia, last fall. With multiple units already secured in the greater Las Vegas, Boston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia, areas, as well as Northern and Central Florida, Taffer’s Tavern is quickly expanding across the United States. Cuisine Solutions plans to bring the concept’s elevated tavern food and world-class beverage program to popular areas in D.C. and Northern Virginia.

“I am proud to see the continued brand momentum for Taffer’s Tavern, as this D.C. lease signing comes fresh off of additional franchise deals to expand the brand in Vegas, Orlando, Savannah and more,” said Jon Taffer. “With each new location, we’re building the next generation of casual dining by combining advanced technology, safety protocols and unique guest experiences. I’m looking forward to continuing our partnership with Cuisine Solutions and seeing the concept grow throughout the region—and across the country.”

Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub, a regular gathering place for locals and visitors alike, Taffer’s Tavern is designed with traditional Old-World taverns in mind, its ambiance is inviting, warm and comfortable, distinguished by dark woods, soft leathers, copper accents and exceptional food and beverage offerings.

The groundbreaking concept is ideal for franchisees looking to be part of a rapidly growing brand. Operated with a kitchen of the future, the industry-leading technology used in Taffer’s Tavern allows minimal need for food preparation and handling, drastically reducing back-of-house labor. In addition, the innovative and simplified cooking techniques allow for less experienced kitchen staff and helps reduce cook time by 50 – 90% compared to traditional kitchens.

To facilitate growth for the emerging brand, Taffer has partnered with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and QDOBA Mexican Grill.

“Jon and the Cuisine Solutions team recognize that now is the perfect time to secure your space in the restaurant industry, as people will be craving the full-service dining experience once restrictions are lifted,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “This Sixth Street location in D.C. was previously a restaurant, so the framework is already there. Conversions help reduce typical startup costs and there is currently a lot of class A real estate available with attractive lease options.”

Taffer is currently seeking experienced franchisees to continue bringing the Taffer’s Tavern concept to the 50 largest media markets throughout North America. For more information about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, watch this video or visit www.fransmart.com/tafferstavern .

To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, retailers and major hotels. For more information, visit https://www.cuisinesolutions.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-of-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Compeat. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, with additional locations planned for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Las Vegas and Orlando areas with more markets to follow. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Best known as Executive Producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that is now in its eighth season. In 2019, Jon launched Taffer’s Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available direct to consumers and in retail stores across the country. In the same year, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated pub-style food, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

