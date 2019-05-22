TadkaChef Helps Curry Chef’s Get Indian Restaurant Jobs

(RestaurantNews.com) TadkaChef.com is a simple and easy to use Job Portal that connects Indian restaurant chefs and employees with Indian restaurant owners. It is a two-way bridge between Indian restaurant employees and the Indian restaurant owners. It helps Indian Chefs get a job ASAP.
The best part is TadkaChef.com is absolutely free for all Indian restaurant employees or anyone who aspires to work at Indian restaurants across all 50 states in the USA. Indian restaurant owners pay a small monthly subscription fee to use the platform.
What kind of Indian restaurant employees can get help from TadkaChef?
What problem does TadkaChef solve in Indian the restaurant industry?
Indian restaurant owners now don’t have an option to hire an employees directly online. They are relying on individual friends, ex-employees or fellow restaurant owners and it’s a very difficult and time-consuming task. Based on an internal research by TadkaChef it takes 18 days to hire an employee for an Indian restaurant.
And the same exact thing with the Indian restaurant employees. Most of them use WhatsApp and Facebook groups to find a new job, which is very unsafe and their personal mobile number is visible to others present in the group who could be anybody. And finding a new job in a desired location is another difficult task for the employees.
So TadkaChef basically makes the process of hiring for Indian restaurants, both employees and owners like a lot
How is the Indian restaurant industry being transformed with the help of TadkaChef?
TadkaChef is America’s no. 1 Indian restaurant Job Portal. All stake holders of the industry can learn hundreds of tricks and tactics from TadkaChef academy about all topics of the Indian restaurant industry. Anyone who completes the courses in the TadkaChef academy can claim their certificate, as well.
Restaurant Owners Benefits
Chef/ Employee Benefits
If you like the above details and want to try out how it works click below to sign up.
Contact:
Kumar
Marketing Director
TadkaChef.com
646-642-9828