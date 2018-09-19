Tacos Y Tequila almost ready to open second restaurant in downtown Allentown

Chimichangas and churros are expected to replace pizza and pasta within the next few days at a downtown Allentown dining spot.

Tacos Y Tequila, a Palmer Township-based Mexican restaurant, is scheduled to open a second location Saturday at the former Centro space at 530 Hamilton St., according to Jeff Vaughan, spokesman for City Center Investment Corp., which owns the building.

The full-service Mexican restaurant, which opened in December 2016 at the former Lone Star Steakhouse building on Kunkle Drive in Palmer, could open its second spot even sooner than this weekend if its city inspections on Wednesday go well, Vaughan added.

"They could open as early as [Thursday]," Vaughan said.

Tacos Y Tequila offers a wide variety of authentic Mexican dishes, including burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, nachos, quesadillas, street tacos and table-side guacamole.

"With the success of the Easton location, we wanted to expand to another Lehigh Valley city," owner Ramiro Bravo said last month. "With the future growth of the City Center project, we feel it provides the best potential exposure to our product for our current and future guests to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine."

The Allentown restaurant, employing 20-25 people, will offer dine-in, carry-out and delivery services, along with a full bar and outdoor seating.

The Easton restaurant also has become a popular destination for tequila fans, offering about four dozen tequilas in four varieties: blanco (aged less than two months), reposado (aged two months to a year), anejo (aged one to three years) and extra anejo (aged for more than three years).

In Allentown, Bravo is planning to offer weekly drink specials, including Margarita Mondays, Tap Takeover Tuesdays and Wine Wednesdays.

Centro, which served predominantly northern Italian cuisine, closed earlier this summer.

Centro owner Josh Palmer, who also operates Maxim's 22 and Sette Luna in Easton, could not be reached for comment following the restaurant's closure.

"We've asked the people who live and work downtown for their dining preferences, including types and price of cuisine, and are pleased to welcome Tacos Y Tequila, whose concept very much reflects the feedback we've collected," said Natalia Stezenko, City Center's retail leasing and activation manager.

